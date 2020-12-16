Kristen Bell’s and Dax Shepard’s diaper company Hello Bello to open Waco manufacturing center

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard’s diaper company, Hello Bello, will open its first wholly-owned diaper distribution and manufacturing center in Waco in the summer of 2021, according to a news release.

The new manufacturing plant will replace the Domtar facility to create what the couple call “a state-of-the-art 312,000-square-foot manufacturing center” at 2101 Texas Central Parkway.

The Hello Bello plant will create more than 100 jobs across the region.

“As two Texas natives, we’re thrilled to bring a piece of our Hello Bello business and invest in Waco and the Texas community,” said Sean Kane and Jay McGraw, Co-CEO’s, Hello Bello.

“As our company continues to experience significant growth, this new next-generation facility will allow us to scale operations while ensuring the premium quality, affordable pricing and superior service our customers have come to expect from us.”

Hello Bello manufactures and distributes diapers, wipes, toiletries, cleaning supplies, seasonal goods and more to retailers in the U.S. and Canada, including Walmart.

“The City of Waco is pleased to welcome Hello Bello to our community. This is an exciting announcement, primarily because of the 110 full-time, quality jobs and more than $31M in capital investment,” said Waco Mayor, Dillon Meek.

“This announcement supports our positive projections for Waco’s economy and is another example of a business embracing our aggressive, collaborative approach to economic development. Good jobs and investment like this represent another strong step towards the promise of a bright future and the opportunity of financial security for our citizens.”

The Domtar Personal Care plant, which employed 145 workers, was closed down in 2019 in an effort to improve company earnings.

