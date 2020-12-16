Local students are “gearing up” to spread warmth in their community.

Temple, Texas (KWTX) -Approximately 30 ninth- and tenth-grade students from Temple ISD will bring some joy and warmth to those in need through a special project for St. Vincent De Paul thrift store and food pantry.

The students will make fleece blankets and donate them to the charitable organization that lost its food pantry and thrift store earlier this year to a devastating fire.

The blankets will help replenish St. Vincent De Paul’s inventory of winter gear that is typically given to the homeless and struggling families.

The students are part of the Gaining Early Awareness and Readiness for Undergraduate Programs (GEAR UP).

While this is the season for giving, projects such as this one encourages leadership development, one of the service categories integral part of GEAR UP’s mission.

“It’s Close to my heart because I have gotten to see on a pretty close level how hard the people that work there to provide families and the homeless with things that they need,” said Elizabeth Dunlap, GEAR UP Site Facilitator for Temple ISD.

St. Vincent De Paul will meet the Students in front of Temple High School to pick-up the donations at later this week.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.