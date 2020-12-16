Man accused of killing 3 at local apartment complex pleads not guilty

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Barnard Lnell Morrow, 22, of Newton, Miss., who’s accused of shooting three people to death in March inside an apartment at a Killeen complex, pleaded not guilty Tuesday to capital murder in state district court in Belton.

“Now that you have been arraigned, your case will start to proceed through our system,” 426th District Court Judge Steve Duskie explained to Morrow.

A pretrial hearing will be set in the case after Christmas, Duskie said.

Morrow, who was indicted in October for capital murder, remained in the Bell County Jail Tuesday night in lieu of bonds totaling $2 million.

Officers found the victims, Asia Cline, 22, Shaquan Markell Allred, 23, and Freddy Beningo Delacruz, Jr., 23, dead after responding to a report of a water leak early in the morning of March 14 at the Summerlyn Apartments at 4101 East Rancier Ave. in Killeen.

Police recovered 17 9mm bullet casings from inside the apartment.

Delacruz, of Vidalia, Ga., was an Army specialist who enlisted in November 2017 and had been assigned since April 2018 to the 1st Cavalry Division’s 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team.

Morrow was arrested at around 6 a.m. on Aug. 28 in Newton, Miss., by members of the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force.

