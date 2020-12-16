Advertisement

Man accused of killing 3 at local apartment complex pleads not guilty

Barnard Lnell Morrow, 22, remains in the Bell County Jail.
Barnard Lnell Morrow, 22, remains in the Bell County Jail.(Jail photo)
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 6:00 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Barnard Lnell Morrow, 22, of Newton, Miss., who’s accused of shooting three people to death in March inside an apartment at a Killeen complex, pleaded not guilty Tuesday to capital murder in state district court in Belton.

“Now that you have been arraigned, your case will start to proceed through our system,” 426th District Court Judge Steve Duskie explained to Morrow.

A pretrial hearing will be set in the case after Christmas, Duskie said.

Morrow, who was indicted in October for capital murder, remained in the Bell County Jail Tuesday night in lieu of bonds totaling $2 million.

Officers found the victims, Asia Cline, 22, Shaquan Markell Allred, 23, and Freddy Beningo Delacruz, Jr., 23, dead after responding to a report of a water leak early in the morning of March 14 at the Summerlyn Apartments at 4101 East Rancier Ave. in Killeen.

Police recovered 17 9mm bullet casings from inside the apartment.

Delacruz, of Vidalia, Ga., was an Army specialist who enlisted in November 2017 and had been assigned since April 2018 to the 1st Cavalry Division’s 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team.

Morrow was arrested at around 6 a.m. on Aug. 28 in Newton, Miss., by members of the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryan Richardson, 27, is charged with three counts of murder.
Man charged in deaths of wife, children found covered in blood on bed with the 3 bodies
Police say this 2-year-old boy was abandoned at a Goodwill drop-off site Monday, Dec. 14, 2020.
Suspect in custody, toddler identified after being abandoned with change of clothes, note at Miss. Goodwill
Former Baylor head football coach Art Briles has resigned as coach at Mount Vernon High School...
Ex-Baylor head coach Art Briles resigns as coach at Mount Vernon High School
Maria Mata
Missing teenager who was focus of local police search found safe
Chelsea Rhiannon Smith, 28, was in the Bell County Jail Monday evening where she’s held in lieu...
Officers search warrant a local home, find stolen vehicles, make one arrest

Latest News

Christmas light display proposal
He dropped to one knee at area Christmas light drive-thru; fortunately she said ‘yes’
Novelist and Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott
Texas organizations to benefit from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott’s $4.2B charity
A Central Texas couple plans to tie the knot in 2022 after a surprise proposal in the middle of...
He dropped to one knee at area Christmas light drive-thru; fortunately she said ‘yes’
The fire was under control within about 20 minutes.
Temple: Dog dies in early morning house fire