School year so far has been stressful for some Central Texas students

(KWTX) - Josh Kellar, a licensed Central Texas therapist and counselor, says he’s seen a significant jump in the number of students in distress after a school year that so far has been anything, but normal.

“In the last several months I have seen an increase in high school or college-age students seeking help,” Kellar said.

Becky Maks says that her children, one of whom is a 2020 high school graduate, are feeling the effects of social distancing measures brought on by the COVID pandemic.

“These students are really experiencing an overwhelming sense of isolation,” she said.

She says she noticed mood swings, loss in weight, and a lack of sleep.

Maks says she brought up her concerns to other parents of teenagers and found out her experience wasn’t uncommon.

“I had felt alone but it wasn’t until I saw an alarming pattern of behavior when I started reaching out to other moms,” Maks said.

She says that other students who graduated in 2020 were feeling depressed.

“These students were starting college in the fall and a lot of them were not able to engage in face-to-face activities and clubs,” says Maks.

While the pandemic is a large reason for the students’ anxiety, Kellar says it could also be from other challenges.

“There was the election, the rioting, there has just been a lot contributing to that uncertainty of where they are at,” he says.

Kellar says the best thing parents can do, listen to their children.

“There is a time to solve problems and there is a time to just hear them out,” he says.

“Right now, they just need you to listen.”

And while the future may seem bleak to some, Kellar says there could be some positives to take out of this experience.

“It may take a year or two to see the long-term effect that this has, but we are going to see some resiliency from these students,” says Kellar.

“That resiliency is going to serve them well as they go through challenges later in life,” he says.

“If you survived 2020 then you can take on anything.”

