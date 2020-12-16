Shooting sends two juveniles to local hospital
Temple P.D. is investigating the shooting
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 10:15 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) -The Temple Police Department responded to a shooting Tuesday evening that sent two individuals to the hospital.
At about 8 p.m., officers responded to a reported shooting at Wayman Manor Apartments, 1811 E. Ave. K.
Officers were advised that two juveniles were shot and transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple by private vehicle.
Both individuals suffered non-life-threatening injuries.The circumstances of this incident are still under investigation. No additional information is available at this time.
