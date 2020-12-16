Advertisement

Shooting sends two juveniles to local hospital

Temple P.D. is investigating the shooting
TPD investigates Tuesday evening shooting
TPD investigates Tuesday evening shooting(KWTX)
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 10:15 PM CST
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) -The Temple Police Department responded to a shooting Tuesday evening that sent two individuals to the hospital.

At about 8 p.m., officers responded to a reported shooting at Wayman Manor Apartments, 1811 E. Ave. K.

Officers were advised that two juveniles were shot and transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple by private vehicle.

Both individuals suffered non-life-threatening injuries.The circumstances of this incident are still under investigation. No additional information is available at this time.

