TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is looking for a missing 70-year-old woman last seen Tuesday afternoon.

Police say Sandra Upton suffers from Alzheimer’s and was last seen at about 3:45 p.m. at Scott & White.

Please call police at 254-298-5500 if you information on her whereabouts.

