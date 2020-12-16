University High School in Waco transitioning to remote learning

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - University High School Principal Ricky Edison announced Tuesday night that the school is shifting to remote learning for all students on Wednesday, December 16 after 12 people who have been on campus tested positive for the coronavirus.

Edison sent the following message to students, parents and staff:

“Since Friday morning, 12 people, who have been on campus at University High School, have tested positive for COVID-19. That includes seven people who reported testing positive yesterday or today. The increasing number of cases is a cause for concern. It also means that a large number of both students and staff will be out for the rest of the week after testing positive or being in close contact with someone who tested positive.

“As a result, starting tomorrow (Wednesday, Dec. 16), all of our students will be learning remotely. University High School will be closed for in-person instruction through winter break and will reopen for in-person instruction on Jan. 5, 2021.

“Students, who need to make up end-of-course exams, will still be able to take those exams in person at our campus. Students, who also attend the Greater Waco Advanced Health Care Academy (GWAHCA) or the Greater Waco Advanced Manufacturing Academy (GWAMA), can continue to attend those classes in person but will need to arrange their own transportation to and from GWAHCA and GWAMA. Students without transportation to GWAHCA and GWAMA should attend those classes remotely.

“All of our in-person students have a Chromebook that they take home with them each day. If there are any in-person students without internet access at home that do not already have a mobile hotspot, they can check one out by contacting the campus. If you need technical assistance with a Chromebook or a mobile hotspot, you can reach our student help desk between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. Monday through Friday by calling 254-284-1072.

“We are continuing to work closely with the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District. All areas of the campus will be deep cleaned and sanitized using hospital-grade disinfectants before the campus reopens for in-person instruction.

“Free COVID-19 testing is available in our community, and I would encourage you to consider taking advantage of it. You can find a list of community testing sites and hours at covidwaco.com. Please note that pre-registration is required.

“Thank you, once again, for helping to make these transitions to remote learning as smooth as possible for our students. As always, if there is something that your student needs to be successful, please let us know.”

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.