Vaccinations begin as COVID-19 death toll, case counts rise in Central Texas

(KWTX) - Healthcare workers at Scott & White Medical Center in Temple and at Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center at Fort Hood received the first vaccinations against COVID-19 Tuesday in Central Texas as the number of confirmed cases and deaths in the region continued to rise ahead of a holiday that public health officials fear may fuel another surge in the virus.

The first shipment of the vaccine arrived in Texas Monday and Scott & White received its first allocation of 3,900 doses on Tuesday. Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center and Ascension Providence Hospital in Waco are each scheduled to receive 975 doses of the vaccine this week.

Frontline medical workers were also vaccinated Tuesday at Darnall Army Medical Center, one of 12 military facilities in the U.S. that received part of an initial allotment of 43,875 doses of vaccine from the Department of Defense.

Meanwhile another 347 cases of the virus were confirmed Tuesday in Central Texas, increasing the regional total to 39,839, and additional deaths were reported in Bell, Hill and McLennan counties.

The virus may have claimed as many as 627 lives in Central Texas, but according to state data Wednesday at least 606 have died including 140 Bell County residents; 16 Bosque County residents; 22 Coryell County residents, four more than the local count of 18; 15 Falls County residents; 20 Freestone County residents; 12 Hamilton County residents; 26 Hill County residents; 12 Lampasas County residents; 19 Leon County residents; 20 Limestone County residents; 223 McLennan County residents, 16 fewer than the local count of 239; 10 Milam County residents; eight Mills County residents; 43 Navarro County residents, five fewer than the local count of 48; nine Robertson County residents, and 11 San Saba County residents.

Dr. Mark Escott, Austin’s top health official, warned Tuesday the Christmas and New Year’s holiday period could be grim as the virus continues its aggressive surge.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported 15,393 additional confirmed cases of the virus Tuesday, 14,564 of them new, increasing the statewide total to 1,352,489.

The statewide death toll rose by 205 to 24,142.

At least 9,472 patients were hospitalized Tuesday statewide, an increase of almost 170 from Monday, and in the two Trauma Service Areas that include most of Central Texas, at least 259 were in hospitals, about the same as on Monday.

COVID-19 patients accounted for almost 28% of all hospitalizations and occupied about 20% of available beds Tuesday in Trauma Service Area M, which includes Bosque, Falls, Hill, Limestone, well above the 15% ceiling, which triggers capacity reductions under orders Gov. Greg Abbott issued on Sept. 17 and Oct. 7.

In Trauma Serve Area L, which includes Bell, Coryell, Hamilton, Lampasas, Milam and Mills counties, COVID-19 patients accounted for almost 16% of all hospitalizations and filled 11% of available beds.

More than 12.2 million tests have been administered statewide.

The Lab Test Result Date clinical positivity rate was 12.98% Tuesday, up from 12.41% Monday.

BELL COUNTY

The Bell County Public Health District reported the deaths of five more residents diagnosed with the virus Tuesday, a Temple man in his 70s, a Temple man in his 50s, a Killeen man in his 70s, a Temple woman in her 70s and a Killeen woman in her 50s, increasing the virus’ toll in the county to 140, according to local data.

The health district also reported an additional 116 confirmed cases of the virus, 79 of them new, increasing the county’s total to 10,536.

Of the total, 1,774 cases were active Tuesday and 8,762 patients have recovered.

State data, which includes Fort Hood personnel who live on post, showed 10,526 confirmed cases Tuesday.

“We ask for continued help from the public in taking all possible steps to reduce the spread of COVID-19,” health district Director Dr. Amanda Robison-Chadwell said Tuesday.

“Please social distance, avoid gathering, mask if you must go out and keep your hands washed. If you feel sick, even just mildly please take care to remain at home until your symptoms resolve unless you need medical care. It’s so important that we all work together to reduce the spread of this virus.”

The Central Texas Food Bank will distribute food from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday at Temple College at 2600 South 1st St. in Temple.

Christmas break starts early for students in the Rogers ISD. The district’s schools will close Wednesday and will remain closed through Christmas break because of an increase in the number of employees diagnosed with or exposed to the virus. In-person instruction resumes on Jan. 6.

The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor dashboard Tuesday showed four current cases of the virus and a total of 192 since Aug. 1.

Texas A&M University-Central Texas Tuesday showed one active case involving an employee and a total of 16 student cases and six employee cases since March. All students must complete online training on safe practices before returning for the spring semester.

The Killeen ISD’s online dashboard Tuesday showed 363 cases involving students and 382 involving employees since March 16, and 57 student cases and 46 staff cases in the past seven days. The district Monday reported one active case involving a student at Alice Douse Elementary; one involving a student at Bellaire Elementary; one case involving an employee at Clarke Elementary; and cases involving an employee at Clear Creek Elementary; a student at Clifton Park Elementary; five students at Fowler Elementary; one employee at Harker Heights Elementary; one student at Haynes Elementary; four students at Iduma Elementary; two students and two employees at Maude Wood Elementary; a student and four employees at Maxdale Elementary; a student at Meadows Elementary; six employees at Montague Village Elementary; two students at Mountain View Elementary; a student and an employee at Nolanville Elementary; an employee at Olveta Culp Hobby Elementary; a student and an employee at Peebles Elementary; a student at Pershing Park Elementary; an employee at Reeces Creek Elementary; a student and three employees at Richard E. Cavazos Elementary; an employee at Skipcha Elementary; two students at Sugarloaf Elementary; one student at Timber Ridge Elementary; six students at Trimmier Elementary; an employee at West Ward Elementary; an employee at Willow Springs Elementary; a student at Audie Murphy Middle School; two students and two employees at Charles Patterson Middle School; a student and an employee at Eastern Hills Middle School; one student and three employees at Liberty Hill Middle School; a student at Live Oak Ridge Middle School; two employees at Manor Middle School; three employees at Nolan Middle School; three students at Palo Alto Middle School; a student and two employees at Smith Middle School; an employee at Union Grove Middle School; two students and an employee at Ellison High School; an employee at Gateway High School; three students and an employee at Ellison High School; two students and an employee at Harker Heights High School; five students and two employees at Killeen High School; two students and two employees at the KISD Career Center; two students at Shoemaker High School, and one employee at a non-campus facility.

The Killeen ISD is offering free COVID-19 screening to students and employees from 7 a.m. to 11 .m. and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on regular school days at the former Nolan Middle School building at 505 Jasper Dr. in Killeen, using the 2nd Street entrance. Screening is by appointment and students younger than 18 require signed waivers from parents or guardians. The state-funded testing uses BinaxNOW nasal swab tests, which provide results in 15 minutes. Information is available online.

The Temple ISD’s online dashboard Tuesday showed three cases at Temple High School; one at Bonham Middle School; one at Lamar Middle School; two at Travis Elementary; one at Cater Elementary; one at Garcia Elementary; one at Scott Elementary, and one at Thornton Elementary.

The Belton ISD’s online dashboard Tuesday showed two cases at the Belton Early Childhood School; one case at Charter Oak Elementary; three cases at Chisholm Trail Elementary; two at High Point Elementary; two at Lakewood Elementary; one at Leon Heights Elementary; two at Pirtle Elementary; six at Southwest Elementary; three at Sparta Elementary; fourat Tarver Elementary; four at Belton Middle School; two at Lake Belton Middle School; 14 at North Belton Middle School; four at South Belton Middle School; 13 at Belton High School; two at Belton New Tech High School; six at Lake Belton High School, and three at non-campus facilities.

The health district has created an online guide for safe holiday practices.

MCLENNAN COUNTY

The Waco-McLennan County Health District Tuesday reported the deaths of a 66-year-old man, a 56-year-old man and a 76-year-old woman, increasing the virus’ toll to 239, according to local data.

The health district reported 139 additional confirmed cases of the virus Tuesday.

Of the total, 831 cases were active Tuesday, 15,500 patients have recovered, and 116 were hospitalized, eight more than the previous record of 108 set on Dec. 4.

Nineteen of the 116 were on ventilators Tuesday. Eighty one are McLennan County residents.

The new cases involve seven residents who range in age from 1 to 10; 10 who range in age from 11 to 17; 16 who range in age from 18 to 25; seven who range in age from 26 to 29; 28 residents in their 30s; 24 in their 40s; 19 in their 50s; 11 in their 60s, four in their 70s; 12 who are 80 or older, and one whose age was unavailable.

COVID-19 patients occupied almost 20% of available hospital beds and represented almost 28% of all hospitalizations Tuesday in the state Trauma Service Area that includes McLennan County.

That exceeds the 15% limit, triggering capacity reductions and restricting elective surgeries under orders Gov. Greg Abbott issued on Sept. 17 and Oct. 7.

Robinson residents may encounter delays if they have business at city hall after several employees tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend. “Due to this, you may experience delays with your calls being answered and/or returned. There will also be delays in processing utility payments, activating new services, and submitting disconnects,” officials said in a post on the city’s website.

Free COVID-19 test sites are in operation in the Waco area after the federal government provided 40,000 test kits to McLennan County as part of the effort to stem the spread of the virus. Additional details are available online.

The health district has contracted with Aardvark Mobile Health to provide mobile COVID-19 tests, using a small truck that can accommodate two testing lines with the capacity to administer as many as 500 tests daily. Additional details are available online.

For those experiencing disabling feelings of loss, change and sadness, short-term counseling is available through the Texans Recovering Together Crisis Counseling Program. A counselor can be requested using an online form or by calling 1-866-576-1101.

Baylor University’s online dashboard showed 57 active cases Tuesday, 36 involving students and 21 involving staff members. Since Aug. 1, 1,670 cases have been confirmed. In the past seven days, 34 have tested positive for a clinical positivity rate of 3.3%. The fall semester has ended. The university’s “Wintermester” begins on Dec. 17. Spring classes begin on Jan. 19. Students, faculty and staff will be required to test negative for the virus before returning to campus for the spring semester.

The McLennan Community College dashboard, last updated on Dec. 11, showed 14 active cases, three involving students, and a total of 224 in the past three weeks, 183 involving students. Fall semester classes have ended.

The Waco ISD dashboard Tuesday showed 167 cumulative cases involving students, 175 involving staff and 10 involving personnel designated as “other.” The dashboard showed one case at Alta Vista Elementary; one at Bell’s Hill Elementary; five at Brook Avenue Elementary; two at Cedar Ridge Elementary; two at Crestview Elementary; three at Dean Highland Elementary; one at Kendrick Elementary; One at Mountainview Elementary; two at South Waco Elementary; one at Brazos High; one at Cesar Chavez Middle School; one at the Greater Waco Area Health Careers Academy; three at University High, and one at Waco High. On-campus instruction has been suspended for the remainder of the fall semester at Cesar Chavez Middle School, South Waco Elementary School

The Midway ISD’s online dashboard Tuesday showed two cases involving students and six involving employees at Castleman Creek Elementary; three involving students and one involving an employee at Hewitt Elementary; three involving students and four involving employees at Spring Valley Elementary; one involving a student and one involving an employee at River Valley Intermediate; four involving students and two involving employees at Woodgate Intermediate; five involving students at Midway Middle School; 16 involving students and nine involving staff at Midway High School, and one involving an employee at a non-campus facility.

The Lorena ISD dashboard Monday showed three cases involving employees at Lorena Primary; one involving an employee at Lorena Elementary; one involving an employee at Lorena Middle School, and two involving students and one involving an employee at Lorena High School. Students at Lorena Primary School are shifting to remote instruction for the remainder of the week because of the number of sick and quarantined employees, Superintendent Joe Kucera advised parents in an email Tuesday. Middle and high school students will get an extra day off. The district is canceling all classes on Friday and ending the fall semester at the end of the school day on Thursday. On-campus instruction resumes on Jan. 5, after the Christmas holiday.

The Mart ISD’s online dashboard Tuesday showed five active cases at Mart High School, 30 of whose students were quarantined, and three at Mart Elementary, 12 of whose students were quarantined. Both schools have suspended on-campus instruction through the end of the fall semester.

The McGregor ISD’s online dashboard Tuesday showed four active cases at McGregor Primary; five active cases at McGregor Elementary; five at Isbill Junior High; and three at McGregor High School. McGregor Elementary School students will learn from home through Dec. 18 because of COVID-19 concerns. Students won’t return to campus until Jan. 5, after the Christmas holiday. The district’s other campuses remain open.

CORYELL COUNTY

Coryell County reported a total of 1,551 confirmed cases Tuesday, an increase of 34 from the previous total.

Of the total, 436 cases were active and 1,097 patients have recovered.

The county reported 18 deaths Tuesday.

State data, which include Texas Department of Criminal Justice inmates, showed 2.796 confirmed cases and 77 probable cases, 22 deaths and 2,503 recoveries.

The Gatesville ISD’s online dashboard Tuesday showed 19 active cases at Gatesville High School, 15 involving students; eight cases involving students at the junior high; seven involving students and three involving staff at the intermediate school; four cases involving students at the elementary school; four involving students at the primary school; two cases involving administration staff and one involving a transportation staff member.

The Copperas Cove ISD’s online dashboard Tuesday showed eight cases involving students and two involving staff at Copperas Cove High School; seven involving students and one involving an employee at Copperas Cove Junior High; seven involving students at S.C., Lee Junior High; eight involving students and 14 involving employees at Clements Parsons Elementary; one involving an employee at Fairview Jewell Elementary; one involving an employee at House Creek Elementary; one involving an employee at Martin Walker Elementary; two involving students and four involving employees at Mae Stevens Early Learning Academy, and two involving employees at non-campus facilities. On-campus instruction has been suspended for the remainder of the fall semester at Clement/Parsons Elementary School because of the increase in the number of positive tests and potential exposures to the virus.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Tuesday reported seven cases involving inmates and 19 involving employees at the Christina Melton Crain Unit in Gatesville where 154 inmates were on medical restriction and seven were isolated; one case involving and inmate and seven involving employees at the Hilltop Unit in Gatesville where 32 inmates were restricted and one was isolated; seven cases involving inmates and 15 involving employees at the Alfred D. Hughes Unit in Gatesville where 217 inmates were medically restricted and 10 were medically isolated; seven cases involving employees at the Mountain View Unit in Gatesville; four cases involving employees at the Dr. Lane Murray Unit in Gatesville, and four cases involving inmates and seven involving employees at the Linda Woodman State Jail in Gatesville where 169 inmates were medically restricted and five were isolated.

The Cove House Free Clinic at 806 West Avenue D, Suite H, is offering free COVID-19 testing from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays. Appointments are required and may be made by calling (254) 289-9865.

FALLS COUNTY

Falls County reported 913 confirmed cases and 77 probable cases Tuesday for a total of 951.

Of the total, 827 patients have recovered.

Fifteen residents diagnosed with the virus have died, according to state data.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Tuesday reported 13 cases involving employees at the William Hobby Unit in Marlin, and 13 cases involving inmates and eight involving employees at the Marlin Transfer Unit where 98 inmates were medically restricted and 14 were medically isolated.

Preliminary autopsy results indicate COVID-19 was a contributing cause of the death of Ashley Rodriguez, 32, an inmate at the Hobby Unit in Marlin, who was diagnosed with the virus-19 on Sept. 19, the Texas Department of Criminal Justice announced Monday.

Rodriguez, who had pre-existing medical conditions, died on Nov. 1 at a hospital in Temple. She had served six years of a 75-year sentence out of Nueces County.

LIMESTONE COUNTY

Limestone County Tuesday reported 904 confirmed cases, an increase of 10, and 176 probable cases for a total of 1,080.

Of the total, at least 898 patients have recovered.

The virus has claimed the lives of 20 county residents, according to state data.

NAVARRO COUNTY

Navarro County Tuesday reported 2,116 confirmed cases and 1,040 probable cases for a total of 3,156.

Of the total, 2,704 patients have recovered.

The county reported 48 deaths.

State data showed 43 deaths.

OTHER COUNTIES

According to the latest figures Tuesday Bosque County reported 593 confirmed, 164 probable cases and 563 recoveries. State data based on death certificates and county of residence showed 16 deaths.

Freestone County reported 561 confirmed and 272 probable cases Tuesday. Of the total, 678 patients have recovered. Twenty residents have died, state data showed. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Tuesday reported five cases involving employees at the William Boyd Unit in Teague.

Hamilton County reported 342 confirmed and 28 probable cases Tuesday. Of the total 330 patients have recovered. State data showed 12 deaths.

Hill County reported a total of 1,634 confirmed cases Tuesday, an increase of 101 since Monday, and 383 probable cases. At least 1,332 patients have recovered. Twenty six residents have now died, according to state data. The Hill College dashboard Tuesday showed one active student case on the Hillsboro campus. The Hillsboro ISD Tuesday showed one student case at Franklin Elementary School; six cases involving students and one involving an employee at Hillsboro Elementary; eight student and two employee cases at Hillsboro Intermediate; six student and two employee cases at Hillsboro Middle School, and nine student and three employee cases at Hillsboro High School.

Lampasas County reported 499 confirmed and 82 probable cases Tuesday and 444 recoveries. Twelve residents have died, according to state data.

Leon County reported 496 confirmed and 151 probable total cases Tuesday, and 526 recoveries. State data showed 19 deaths. The Buffalo ISD suspended on-campus instruction this week because of “a rapid increase in illness among staff members.”

Milam County reported 766 confirmed cases Tuesday, an increase of 11 since Monday. Of the total, 91 cases were active, 15 patients were hospitalized and 687 have recovered. Ten residents have died.

Mills County reported 188 confirmed and 15 probable cases Tuesday and 147 recoveries. State data showed eight deaths from the virus. The county’s first COVID-19 death was reported on Oct. 21.

Robertson County reported 602 confirmed and 140 probable cases Tuesday. Of the total at least 589 patients have recovered. State data showed nine deaths. The Robertson County courthouse was closed effective at 8 a.m. Monday and will remain closed until further notice because of COVID-19.

San Saba County reported 323 confirmed and 41 probable cases Tuesday and 321 recoveries. Eleven residents have died, state data showed. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice reported two cases involving inmates and seven involving employees Tuesday at the San Saba Transfer Unit where 169 inmates were medically restricted and five were isolated.

