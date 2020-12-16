Fugitive sought in connection to child sex abuse case in Texas

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) -Houston Crime Stoppers is asking the public for help finding Carlos Benjamin Peña, 53, a fugitive accused of sexually abusing a child for seven years from 2009 to 2016.

Police received a report of sexual assault of a child that occurred in December of 2019 in Houston.

During the investigation, the victim made an outcry of continuous sexual abuse.

Police said Peña is 5-foot-4, weighs in between 180 and 220 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Crime stoppers could pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, charging or arrest of Peña.

Investigators area asking anyone with information to call (713) 222-TIPS.

Tips may also be submitted online.

