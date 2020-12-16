Advertisement

Widespread Freeze Tonight but Warmer Thursday Afternoon

By Camille Hoxworth
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 4:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Have those pets and plants indoors tonight - we have a hard freeze expected with temperatures at or below freezing area-wide. We have light winds and a clear sky tonight and that will get us down into the upper 20s and low 30s and we could see a light frost by tomorrow morning. Things will be warming up quickly tomorrow with the sunshine coming out and highs will climb into the low 60s. That’s a nice & pleasant warm up to look forward to!

Our next storm system slides through the area overnight Friday into Saturday. The first change we will notice will be the clouds building back in for Friday. A cold front brings a a small chance for some isolated showers late on Friday and into Saturday morning. The best potential for rain overnight Friday into Saturday morning will be east of I-35.

The weekend looks to be a nice one for us! Cool Saturday but sunny with highs in the upper 50s/low 60s and Sunday should be a few degrees warmer. More days with highs in the 60s through most of next week until another cold front comes in by mid-week. That should send temperatures into the upper 40s/low 50s on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day too.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryan Richardson, 27, is charged with three counts of murder.
Man charged in deaths of wife, children found covered in blood on bed with the 3 bodies
Judge Ralph Strother sentenced Kyle Gregory Layman on Dec. 15, 2020.
Local lawyer sentenced to prison for solicitation of minor
Christmas break starts early for students in the Rogers ISD. (File)
Christmas break starts early for students in one Central Texas district
Students at Lorena Primary School are shifting to remote instruction for the remainder of the...
Students at another local school shift to remote instruction
Donald Trull was taken to the McLennan County Jail.
Central Texas man, 67, charged with child indecency in incident involving girl, 6

Latest News

Two members of the Collier Township EMS are nearly hit was a truck slides on slippery roads in...
WATCH: Skidding truck nearly hits EMS crew on slippery Pennsylvania road
Fastcast holiday golden Christmas tree
Camille's Wednesday Evening Fastcast
A crew from BZ Pools in Johnstown, Pa., work on shoveling the sidewalks for several of their...
‘If not one thing, it’s another’: Storm rolls into Northeast
A father and daughter build a snowman.
‘Go build a snowman.’ West Virginia superintendent’s snow day announcement warms hearts