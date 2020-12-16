Widespread Freeze Tonight but Warmer Thursday Afternoon

Have those pets and plants indoors tonight - we have a hard freeze expected with temperatures at or below freezing area-wide. We have light winds and a clear sky tonight and that will get us down into the upper 20s and low 30s and we could see a light frost by tomorrow morning. Things will be warming up quickly tomorrow with the sunshine coming out and highs will climb into the low 60s. That’s a nice & pleasant warm up to look forward to!

Our next storm system slides through the area overnight Friday into Saturday. The first change we will notice will be the clouds building back in for Friday. A cold front brings a a small chance for some isolated showers late on Friday and into Saturday morning. The best potential for rain overnight Friday into Saturday morning will be east of I-35.

The weekend looks to be a nice one for us! Cool Saturday but sunny with highs in the upper 50s/low 60s and Sunday should be a few degrees warmer. More days with highs in the 60s through most of next week until another cold front comes in by mid-week. That should send temperatures into the upper 40s/low 50s on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day too.

