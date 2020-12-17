10 Things To Do in Central Texas This Weekend: 12.19.20-12.20.20

(KWTX) - The Edison building in Waco invites you to their holiday market on Saturday from 10:00 A.M. to 4:00 P.M. Enjoy holiday music, food trucks, 12ft Christmas trees and handmade goods. KWTX’s Justin Early will be there manning a gift booth.

It’s one of this week’s “10 Things to Do”...

Livestream Christmas on Saturday night with A Very Sendero Christmas 2020. A virtual concert with an amazing lineup benefiting Mission Waco.

This one’s for the kids, pick up supplies at South Waco Community Center and enjoy a holiday trip around the world without ever having to leave and for free! Stop by now through December 31st.

Enjoy twinkling Lights and Luminarias at the Texas Botanical Gardens in Goldthwaite on Saturday night.

Holiday Dueling Pianos take over the Beltonian Theatre with 3 showtimes on Saturday (11:00 A.M, 3:00 P.M., and 7:00 P.M.)

Check out a “Merry & Bright Drive-Thru Christmas Event” Saturday night at the Confederate Reunion Grounds near Mexia. This event is free!

How about a little Christmas Soiree at the Bellmead Civic Center on Saturday from 6:00 to 9:00 P.M. for an evening of music, food, shopping, and “great vibes”.

Nothing says Christmas like Santa...and Elvis...both will be at Fire Street Pizza on Saturday night.

Enjoy the Christmas light display, Nature In Lights, at the Belton Lake Outdoor Recreation Area. It won’t disappoint!

It’s the last chance to experience Christmas on the Farm at the Slice of Heaven Educational Farm in Holland. Saturday or Sunday from 2:00 to 5:00 P.M. You can also stay for the holiday movie, “The Star” at 5:30 P.M.

Enjoy the weekend!

Want us to include your event? Send information to camille.hoxworth@gray.tv or news@kwtx.com

