7-year-old East Tenn. boy rescues baby sister from house fire

By Erica Lunsford and Megan Sadler
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 12:02 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
NEW TAZEWELL, Tenn. (WVLT) - A New Tazewell family is thankful to be alive and safe after a fire completely destroyed their home Tuesday night.

According to Nicole Davidson, her 7-year-old son Eli helped make sure their 22-month-old daughter made it out of the burning home safely.

Davidson said something woke her in the middle of the night before she realized there was smoke and flames in the house. She and her husband are former firefighters and immediately jumped into action.

Davidson said her husband grabbed a fire extinguisher while she ran to grab the kids. Flames in the livingroom prevented her from reaching the bedroom where her 22-month-old daughter was sleeping.

Once the parents and two kids made it safely outside, Davidson said her husband gave Eli a boost so that he could enter the baby’s bedroom through a window. Even though he said he was scared, he went into the bedroom and grabbed the baby from her crib, handing her out the window safely.

No one was hurt in the fire, but the home was a total loss. The family is now staying with a family member who lives nearby.

South Claiborne Volunteer Fire Department initially responded to the fire along with several other nearby departments.

Investigators have not determined an official cause, but an electrical fire is suspected.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

