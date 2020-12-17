Another local high school suspends on-campus instruction

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Students at Waco High School will finish the fall semester Friday at home after at least 36 teachers were forced to quarantine after having close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

On-campus instruction resumes after the Christmas break on Jan. 5.

Students who also attend the Greater Waco Advanced Health Care Academy or the Greater Waco Advanced Manufacturing Academy may continue to attend those classes in person, but must arrange for their own transportation.

Those without transportation may attend remotely.

“We are continuing to work closely with the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District. All areas of the campus will be deep cleaned and sanitized using hospital-grade disinfectants before the campus reopens for in-person instruction,” the school’s principal, James Stewart, said in a letter to parents.

