Building strong teams one step at a time

By Eric Franklin
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 10:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Fort Hood, Texas (KWTX) - Soldiers from the 4th Squadron, 9th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division tested their grit this week during a time-honored cavalry tradition known as the spur ride.

Spur candidates went through a rigorous set of obstacles that tested their physical and mental fortitude over the course of thirty-six hours.

The event was also a way for Soldiers and leaders to learn about each other, develop rapport, build trust, and provide motivation and support.

Last month Lt. Gen. Pat White, III Corps and Fort Hood commanding general announced: “Operation People First,” which prioritizes a back-to-basics, people-first approach to leadership and will focus on restoring the fundamentals of engaged personal leadership to restore trust with Soldiers, families, civilians and military communities.

Candidates were placed into groups of 5-6 Troopers from different battalions, companies, or sections with whom they didn’t know or work with regularly. They needed to learn about their teammates and build trust in order to finish as a unit. It was all about teamwork and working together to accomplish a common goal.

“You know I get to know my soldiers more because I think leadership also comes with knowing and having cared for your soldiers,” said Sergeant Samantha Palmer.

At each station stood some of the Squadron’s spur holders. Tasked with testing each candidate’s mettle, they pushed each one to their limit.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

