Central Texas man indicted for child sexual assault, human trafficking

By Paul J. Gately
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 5:43 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Michael Shane Bohannon, 48, was named in a 10-count McLennan County grand jury indictment Thursday charging seven counts of sexual assault of a child, two counts on indecency with a child and one count of continuous trafficking of persons.

Bohannon remained in the McLennan County Jail where he’s held in lieu of bonds totaling $250,000.

Online records showed he was arrested on Dec. 4 in Waco.

District Attorney Barry Johnson said he could not discuss details of the case, but did say his investigators believe the sexual abuse had been going on for quite some time.

