Central Texas sheriff retires after 45 years in law enforcement

GROESBECK, Texas (KWTX) - Almost half a century in law enforcement was celebrated in Groesbeck Tuesday at the retirement party for Limestone County Sheriff Dennis Wilson.

“I’m just blessed beyond measures,” Wilson told KWTX.

Well over one-hundred people came to the Groesbeck Convention Center for Sheriff Wilson’s farewell ceremony which included about a dozen speeches from past and present state and local law enforcement officials as well as area politicians like Kyle Kacal and Pete Sessions.

“He’s always been that one friend that makes sure I know what’s going on in law enforcement, what’s going on in mental health, and what’s going on in the State of Texas that we need to be focusing on in the legislature,” Kacal, State Rep. for Dist. 12, told the crowd.

Neighboring Freestone County Sheriff Jeremy Shipley, who just got re-elected for a second term, told the crowd he hoped he’d be half the sheriff Wilson was.

“You have no idea the type of Sheriff you had all these years,” said Shipley. “This is one of the best in the State of Texas.”

Wilson’s journey to sheriff began in the summer of 1975 when he was first hired-on at the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office.

“I was working at a gas station and doing a little cowboy work, and the thought of going into law enforcement had always been a dream of mine, and I got an opportunity to do that,” said Wilson. “I’m thankful for that opportunity, and that is the beginning of my career, July of 1975.”

Wilson would go on to spend almost his entire career with the LCSO (minus a year working at the Limestone County Attorney’s Office as a criminal investigator), and he wants that to be his legacy: serving the people of Limestone County, the State of Texas, and God.

“It’s never been about me,” said Wlson. “It’s always been about service to the people who elected me and our taxpayers here in our county, and that’s what I take great pride in.”

Wilson’s list of civic involvement is long but includes being a life member of the Texas Jail Association and a past president of the Sheriff’s Association of Texas, in addition to being a past master of Groesbeck Masonic Lodge #354.

This was Wilson’s fifth term as Sheriff.

Over the years, he says violent homicides and crimes involving children still stand out most.

“That always lit my fire and that made me want to get out and hustle and get the ‘bad guy’ in jail, but more importantly, protect the innocents,” said Wilson.

And to him, the ‘innocents’ also mean the mentally ill, and mental health reform became a significant part of what he is--and will be--known for.

“Once I became Sheriff, I started watching the population in the county jail, and it was very obvious to me that that was part of the criminal justice system that was being neglected and is still being neglected,” said Wilson. “They often have no voice, it seemed to me there was nobody willing to stand up and go to bat for them, and I made a decision I was going to be that person.”

He still wants to be that person; Wilson says he’s going to take a few months off to relax and spend some time with his wife Karen and their children and grandchildren, however, after that, he hinted towards a future career advocating for mental health reform.

“I think we’re trying to improve our whole behavioral healthcare system in the state of Texas and I want to be a part of that,” said Wilson.

While many say Wilson’s shoes can never be filled, there’s one man who is going to try.

Wilson’s Chief Deputy, Murray Agnew, is the sheriff-elect for Limestone County.

“Thankfully, I’ve had 20 years to work with him and learned a lot,” Agnew told KWTX. “It’s going to be very hard to fill his shoes, and there’s no way you can, but all I can do is try and try to keep the Sheriff’s Office moving in a forward direction that he started.”

Agnew ran unopposed in November after winning the March Primary.

Wilson left him some advice.

“My advice to Murray is take a deep seat and a far away look, and if somebody opens a gate get ready for the ride, because the ride, some days, can be very well,” said Wilson. “I think he’ll do an excellent job.”

Wilson’s last day is Dec. 31 and Agnew officially takes over Jan. 1.

