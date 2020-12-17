Clouds Building in Friday with Rain Chances Late/Overnight

Our clear sky means that things will get chilly once again tonight/Friday morning as temperatures drop into the low 30s. We should be a tad warmer than where we started for Thursday since we have a southerly wind back and that’s helped to increase moisture in the air, just enough to keep us right at or above the freezing mark to start our day tomorrow. Throughout the day tomorrow, south winds will take over and increase to about 10-20mph and that will help to spread a layer of clouds over the area. IF we get a few hours of sunshine in the afternoon, highs will likely be around 60 degrees but if the clouds move in quickly, then we might not make it out of the upper 50s (which is seasonable).

Most are dry on Friday but a few sprinkles can’t be ruled out after 8:00 p.m. along and east of I-35 and Bell County to the south. As our next cold front will sweep across the area late Friday night/Saturday morning, showers will develop and will gradually move east. A few rumbles of thunder will be possible Saturday morning until all showers and storms exit to the east by the early afternoon hours.

The cold front pushes east and we will have a clearing trend (from west to east) Saturday afternoon/evening. Highs on Saturday behind the front will be similar to what is expected tomorrow - in the upper 50s/low 60s but it will be windy! Winds will be out of the NW running in about 15-25 mph, gusts up to 35mph throughout the day. Sunday is the best day of the weekend with sunshine and highs in the low to mid 60s.

A gradual warming trend is expected through the middle of the week until our next cold front arrives on Wednesday. That should drop highs back into the 40s and 50s come Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.