COLD Weather To Start with Warm Highs Thanks To Our Next Disturbance

It’ll be a COLD start this morning with lows in the mid to upper 20′s for the commute. Sunshine will dominate after sunrise though, getting us out of the freezing temperatures quickly. We’ll hit the mid 50′s by lunchtime, with highs around 60° this afternoon. Another cold start is expected Friday morning in the low 30′s, but the 60′s stay with us for highs heading into the weekend despite our next disturbance bringing a cold front late Friday night.

The front will bring spotty showers late Friday night going into Saturday, with the front out of our area after sunrise on Saturday. The front won’t make a dent in our temperatures, as highs will stay in the low 60′s going through the weekend into next week. In fact, Monday is the first day of Winter, but it won’t feel like it as we’ll hit the upper 60′s for highs in the afternoon! The 60′s stick around after that until the end of next week, when another front is expected to move through.

