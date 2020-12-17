Advertisement

COLD Weather To Start with Warm Highs Thanks To Our Next Disturbance

By Elliot Wilson
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 7:05 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

It’ll be a COLD start this morning with lows in the mid to upper 20′s for the commute.  Sunshine will dominate after sunrise though, getting us out of the freezing temperatures quickly.  We’ll hit the mid 50′s by lunchtime, with highs around 60° this afternoon.  Another cold start is expected Friday morning in the low 30′s, but the 60′s stay with us for highs heading into the weekend despite our next disturbance bringing a cold front late Friday night.

The front will bring spotty showers late Friday night going into Saturday, with the front out of our area after sunrise on Saturday.  The front won’t make a dent in our temperatures, as highs will stay in the low 60′s going through the weekend into next week.  In fact, Monday is the first day of Winter, but it won’t feel like it as we’ll hit the upper 60′s for highs in the afternoon!  The 60′s stick around after that until the end of next week, when another front is expected to move through.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Temple police Wednesday were investigating a shooting that sent two teenagers to a local...
Police investigate shooting that sent 2 teenagers to a local hospital
Cooper Guy, 8, a third grader at Speegleville Elementary School, was released from the hospital...
Central Texas boy, 8, defies the odds, recovers from horrifying accident
Texas game wardens believe this six foot long, 160-pound male mountain lion shot and killed by...
Celeste hunter kills 160 pound mountain lion
A family of five safely escaped their home early Wednesday morning as a fire engulfed their...
House fire forces family of 5 out into early-morning cold; 3 local departments respond
This is Santa Claus in the Coronavirus Age, where visits are done with layers of protection or...
Santa, Mrs. Claus expose children to COVID at tree lighting

Latest News

A COLD Start But Highs Staying Warm Thanks To Our Next Disturbance Approaching
Fastcast holiday golden Christmas tree
Widespread Freeze Tonight but Warmer Thursday Afternoon
A crew from BZ Pools in Johnstown, Pa., work on shoveling the sidewalks for several of their...
‘If not one thing, it’s another’: Storm rolls into Northeast
Two members of the Collier Township EMS are nearly hit was a truck slides on slippery roads in...
WATCH: Skidding truck nearly hits EMS crew on slippery Pennsylvania road