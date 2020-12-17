COVID-19 claims the life of another Texas prison corrections officer

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KWTX) - Another Texas prison corrections officer diagnosed with COVID-19 has died, the Texas Department of Criminal Justice reported.

Correctional Officer IV Harold Smith, 77, tested positive for the virus on Nov. 30, was admitted on Dec. 9 to an Amarillo hospital, and died Tuesday morning.

Smith, who had five and a half years’ service with the TDCJ, was assigned to the Jordan Unit in Pampa at the time of his death, where he was scoutmaster of Boy Scout Troop No. 501 in Panhandle.

“Harold Smith loved reading and the history of the railroad system. He was well liked and known for always being ready for a good conversation,” Correctional Institutions Division Director Bobby Lumpkin said.

COVID-19 has claimed the lives of 27 TDCJ employees.

