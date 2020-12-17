Fiery crash involving FedEx truck on Central Texas highway leaves one dead

CALDWELL, Texas (KWTX) – One person is dead after a fiery crash Thursday morning involving a FedEx truck and a Kia passenger car in Burleson County.

The accident happened at around 9:30 a.m. Thursday on State Highway 21, KBTX in Bryan reported.

The highway was blocked in the area of FM 50.

Drivers were directed off the highway through Snook.

Further details weren’t immediately available.

