Advertisement

Fiery crash on Texas interstate leaves one dead, 2 others injured

One person died in the crash. (Courtesy: Shelby McDaniel)
One person died in the crash. (Courtesy: Shelby McDaniel)(Courtesy: Shelby McDaniel)
By KOSA
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 12:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARTIN COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - One person was killed and two others were hurt in a fiery four-vehicle crash east of Stanton on Wednesday night.

According to the Texas Department of Transportation, the crash happened on Interstate 20 just outside of the city and shut down lanes of traffic for several hours.

The crash involved four vehicles including two 18-wheelers, a box van and a passenger vehicle.

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office says one person was killed in the crash.

Two others were airlifted to a hospital with unknown injuries.

The victim has not been identified.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cooper Guy, 8, a third grader at Speegleville Elementary School, was released from the hospital...
Central Texas boy, 8, defies the odds, recovers from horrifying accident
Temple police Wednesday were investigating a shooting that sent two teenagers to a local...
Police investigate shooting that sent 2 teenagers to a local hospital
Texas game wardens believe this six foot long, 160-pound male mountain lion shot and killed by...
Celeste hunter kills 160 pound mountain lion
A family of five safely escaped their home early Wednesday morning as a fire engulfed their...
House fire forces family of 5 out into early-morning cold; 3 local departments respond
This is Santa Claus in the Coronavirus Age, where visits are done with layers of protection or...
Santa, Mrs. Claus expose children to COVID at tree lighting

Latest News

Domino Mayor Al Campbell.
Small town Texas mayor charged after anti-Trump letter sent with water bills
Aramis Mora, 17, died after a truck plowed into her family's home.
Texas girl, 17, dies after truck plows into home while she was taking online class
The accident happened at around 9:30 a.m. Thursday on State Highway 21,
Fiery crash involving FedEx truck on Central Texas highway leaves one dead
A local district is adopting a new app to help stop bullying.
Local school districts using app to stop bullying