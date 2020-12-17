Fiery crash on Texas interstate leaves one dead, 2 others injured

MARTIN COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - One person was killed and two others were hurt in a fiery four-vehicle crash east of Stanton on Wednesday night.

According to the Texas Department of Transportation, the crash happened on Interstate 20 just outside of the city and shut down lanes of traffic for several hours.

The crash involved four vehicles including two 18-wheelers, a box van and a passenger vehicle.

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office says one person was killed in the crash.

Two others were airlifted to a hospital with unknown injuries.

The victim has not been identified.

