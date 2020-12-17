Franklin Graham: History will remember Trump as one of the great presidents of our nation

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Evangelist Franklin Graham says that President Trump will go down in history as “one of the great presidents of our nation.”

In a lengthy Facebook post on Monday, the son of the famed Rev. Billy Graham began by saying that he is thankful to God for the past four years of the Trump presidency.

Graham then listed multiple deeds by the Trump administration that he saw as accomplishments, including what he called Trump’s protection of religious liberty, the president’s standing against “the swamp” and his nominating conservative judges.

“I’m grateful for a president and a vice president who recognized the importance of prayer and were not ashamed of the name of Jesus Christ,” Graham wrote. “I’m thankful that the president stood against the secularists who wanted to take Christ out of Christmas and that he brought back the greeting ‘Merry Christmas!’”

He then said that he looks back at the election season with a “grateful heart,” but called it “unfortunate” that many Americans made the 2020 election about personality rather than the policies of the candidates.

“President Trump will go down in history as one of the great presidents of our nation,” Graham stated, “bringing peace and prosperity to millions here in the U.S. and around the world.”

Lastly, he asked that God bless First Lady Melania Trump and President Trump’s family “as God leads [Trump] to the next chapter in his life.”

This post of adoration came a day after fellow evangelist and Christian author Beth Moore called Trumpism, a term often used to describe the political ideology of President Trump, as both “astonishingly seductive” and “dangerous to the saints of God.”

She also lambasted fellow leaders, warning them they will be held responsible for remaining passive in this “day of seduction” while those they have been entrusted to serve are being “seduced, manipulated” and “USED.”

Franklin Graham has been a long-time fan of President Trump and opened the fourth night of the 2020 Republican Nation Convention in prayer.

