Advertisement

French President Macron tests positive for COVID-19

French President Emmanuel Macron reacts as he meets Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa,...
French President Emmanuel Macron reacts as he meets Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa, Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020 in Paris. French President Emmanuel Macron has tested positive for COVID-19, the presidential Elysee Palace announced on Thursday.(AP Photo/Francois Mori)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 4:11 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron has tested positive for COVID-19, the presidential Elysee Palace announced on Thursday.

It said the president took a test “as soon as the first symptoms appeared.” The brief statement did not say what symptoms Macron experienced.

It said he would isolate himself for seven days. “He will continue to work and take care of his activities at a distance,” it added.

It was not immediately clear what contact tracing efforts were in progress. Macron attended a European Union summit at the end of last week, where he notably had a bilateral meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel. He met Wednesday with the prime minister of Portugal. There was no immediate comment from Portuguese officials.

Macron on Wednesday also held the government’s weekly Cabinet meeting in the presence of Prime Minister Jean Castex and other ministers. Castex’s office said that the prime minister is also self-isolating for seven days.

The French presidency confirmed that Macron’s trip to Lebanon scheduled for next week is being canceled.

Macron and other government officials repeatedly say that they are sticking to strict sanitary protocols during the pandemic, including not shaking hands, wearing a mask and keeping distance from other people.

Macron is following French health authorities’ recommendations that since September have reduced the self-isolation time from 14 days to seven. Authorities said at the time that this is the period when there is the greatest risk of contagion and that reducing it allows better enforcement of the measure.

French health authorities argued this week that the 14-day quarantine was not well-respected by many in the country who considered it too long.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Temple police Wednesday were investigating a shooting that sent two teenagers to a local...
Police investigate shooting that sent 2 teenagers to a local hospital
Cooper Guy, 8, a third grader at Speegleville Elementary School, was released from the hospital...
Central Texas boy, 8, defies the odds, recovers from horrifying accident
A family of five safely escaped their home early Wednesday morning as a fire engulfed their...
House fire forces family of 5 out into early-morning cold; 3 local departments respond
Texas game wardens believe this six foot long, 160-pound male mountain lion shot and killed by...
Celeste hunter kills 160 pound mountain lion
Police say 70-year-old Sandra Upton was found Wednesday morning.
Missing Central Texas woman named in Silver Alert found

Latest News

A crew from BZ Pools in Johnstown, Pa., work on shoveling the sidewalks for several of their...
Snow continues to fall on Northeast US, with vaccines in tow
President-elect Biden announced his plans to get the coronavirus vaccine while announcing his...
Biden picks deal-makers, fighters for climate, energy team
President-elect Biden announced his plans to get the coronavirus vaccine while announcing his...
Biden nominates Buttigieg, announces plans to get COVID-19 vaccine
Hamden police said Donna Scirocco turned herself in Tuesday because of an arrest warrant...
Police arrest woman after 26 cats, 6 dogs, 2 squirrels, blind owl found in home
Dangerous snowstorm slams into Northeast
Dangerous snowstorm slams into Northeast