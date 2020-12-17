Governor appoints local lawyer to fill local district court bench

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Gov. Greg Abbott on Thursday appointed a Waco lawyer to fill the bench of the 54th District Court after that seat opens up when the current judge moves up to the 10th Court of Appeals.

Abbott named Waco attorney Susan Kelly to fill the vacancy left in the 54th Court after Judge Matt Johnson leaves that bench next year to assume a seat on the 10th Court of Appeals.

Kelly’s appointment becomes effective Jan. 1 for a term set to expire on Dec. 31, 2022, or until her successor is duly elected and qualified, the governor’s order said.

Kelly is in private practice and is board certified in Criminal Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization, licensed to practice law in both Texas and Colorado, and is a member of the National Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers Association, The Federalist Society, The Judge Abner V. McCall American Inn of Court, and the McLennan County Law Library Committee.

She is a member and a former president of both the Waco-McLennan County Bar Association and the McLennan County Criminal Defense Attorneys Association and a board member of the Texas Criminal Defense Lawyers Educational Institute.

She also is a member and former board member of the Texas Criminal Defense Lawyers Association and a former member of the Texas District and County Attorneys Association, the Waco Chamber of Commerce, is a graduate of its Leadership Waco program and is a former board member and president of the Waco Civic Theatre.

Kelly is a member of the Baylor Alumni Association and a Life Member of the Baylor Law Alumni Association.

Years ago, she established the McLennan County Indigent Defendants’ Clothes Closet to provide appropriate courtroom attire for indigent defendants on trial.

It is still used and is housed in the 54th District Court.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.