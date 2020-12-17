Mart falls in State Championship game

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Mart’s bid to win their fourth straight state title in football, and record tying ninth overall, fell short as the Panthers lost to the Windthorst Trojans 22-21.

The game was tied 14-14 at halftime. The Panthers were able to take a 21-14 lead in the third quarter after Roddrell Freeman rushed for his third touchdown of the game.

The Panthers would lead for most of the second half, but Windthorst was able to drive the length of the field and score with less than a minute remaining.

The Trojans were happy to try for overtime at first against the three-time defending champions and it nearly cost them as their kicker missed the PAT wide left. However, and offside penalty on the Panthers allowed the Trojans take the lead after a two-point conversion.

Mart was unable to get anything going with the 26 remaining seconds left on the clock.

Windthorst wins their third state championship and their first in 17 years.

