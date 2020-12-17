Advertisement

Mart falls in State Championship game

Mart’s bid to win their fourth straight state title in football, and record tying ninth...
Mart’s bid to win their fourth straight state title in football, and record tying ninth overall, fell short as the Panthers lost to the Windthorst Trojans 22-21.(KWTX)
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 9:55 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Mart’s bid to win their fourth straight state title in football, and record tying ninth overall, fell short as the Panthers lost to the Windthorst Trojans 22-21.

The game was tied 14-14 at halftime. The Panthers were able to take a 21-14 lead in the third quarter after Roddrell Freeman rushed for his third touchdown of the game.

The Panthers would lead for most of the second half, but Windthorst was able to drive the length of the field and score with less than a minute remaining.

The Trojans were happy to try for overtime at first against the three-time defending champions and it nearly cost them as their kicker missed the PAT wide left. However, and offside penalty on the Panthers allowed the Trojans take the lead after a two-point conversion.

Mart was unable to get anything going with the 26 remaining seconds left on the clock.

Windthorst wins their third state championship and their first in 17 years.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryan Richardson, 27, is charged with three counts of murder.
Man charged in deaths of wife, children found covered in blood on bed with the 3 bodies
Judge Ralph Strother sentenced Kyle Gregory Layman on Dec. 15, 2020.
Local lawyer sentenced to prison for solicitation of minor
Christmas break starts early for students in the Rogers ISD. (File)
Christmas break starts early for students in one Central Texas district
Students at Lorena Primary School are shifting to remote instruction for the remainder of the...
Students at another local school shift to remote instruction
Temple police Wednesday were investigating a shooting that sent two teenagers to a local...
Police investigate shooting that sent 2 teenagers to a local hospital

Latest News

Central Texas Signing Day
Central Texas football stars sign letters of intent
Early Signing Day 2020
Darby Brown Central Texas Signings 2020
Dave Aranda
Baylor Bears sign 18 players to Class of 2021
Negro Leagues Baseball Veteran, Jim Robinson, and ESPN/ABC correspondent, Ryan Smith, are seen...
MLB reclassifies Negro Leagues as major league