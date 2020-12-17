Advertisement

More than 1 million Texans to be vaccinated by the end of the month, governor says

More than 1 million Texans will receive either the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines by the...
More than 1 million Texans will receive either the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines by the end of the month, Gov. Greg Abbott said Thursday. (File)
By Matt Zdun
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 9:38 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - Gov. Greg Abbott said Monday at a news conference in Austin that more than 1 million Texans will receive either the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines by the end of the month.

He also said that by the end of the day Thursday, nearly a quarter of a million doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be distributed across the state.

Heading into next week, doses will be delivered to hospitals, clinics, pharmacies, emergency rooms and long-term health facilities, Abbott said.

The governor, speaking at a UPS distribution center, also reiterated his opposition to a statewide shutdown.

“It’s time to put behind us shutdowns,” Abbott said.

“No more shutdowns.”

Frontline healthcare workers are already receiving the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine at Scott & White Medical Center in Temple and at Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center at Fort Hood, and vaccinations should begin soon at Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center and Ascension Providence Hospital in Waco.

Each is scheduled to receive 975 doses this week.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Temple police Wednesday were investigating a shooting that sent two teenagers to a local...
Police investigate shooting that sent 2 teenagers to a local hospital
Cooper Guy, 8, a third grader at Speegleville Elementary School, was released from the hospital...
Central Texas boy, 8, defies the odds, recovers from horrifying accident
Texas game wardens believe this six foot long, 160-pound male mountain lion shot and killed by...
Celeste hunter kills 160 pound mountain lion
A family of five safely escaped their home early Wednesday morning as a fire engulfed their...
House fire forces family of 5 out into early-morning cold; 3 local departments respond
This is Santa Claus in the Coronavirus Age, where visits are done with layers of protection or...
Santa, Mrs. Claus expose children to COVID at tree lighting

Latest News

A vial of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine that received emergency use authorization is seen at George...
Will children be able to get COVID-19 vaccines?
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases rose to more than 40,000 Wednesday in Central...
‘This is a war…we will win,’ local doctor says as Central Texas COVID-19 case count tops 40,000
In the NerdWallet survey, more than 2,000 U.S. adults were asked how their December holiday...
Change of plans: How the pandemic disrupts holiday travel
There is a round of applause at a Jackson Health System facility in Miami as doctors and nurses...
When, where the average American will get COVID-19 vaccine is uncertain