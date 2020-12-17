More than 1 million Texans to be vaccinated by the end of the month, governor says

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - Gov. Greg Abbott said Monday at a news conference in Austin that more than 1 million Texans will receive either the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines by the end of the month.

He also said that by the end of the day Thursday, nearly a quarter of a million doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be distributed across the state.

Heading into next week, doses will be delivered to hospitals, clinics, pharmacies, emergency rooms and long-term health facilities, Abbott said.

The governor, speaking at a UPS distribution center, also reiterated his opposition to a statewide shutdown.

“It’s time to put behind us shutdowns,” Abbott said.

“No more shutdowns.”

Frontline healthcare workers are already receiving the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine at Scott & White Medical Center in Temple and at Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center at Fort Hood, and vaccinations should begin soon at Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center and Ascension Providence Hospital in Waco.

Each is scheduled to receive 975 doses this week.

