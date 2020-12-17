OSHA will investigate after worker at local company dies in forklift accident

WACO, Texas (KWTX) – An investigator from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration was due in Waco Thursday to investigate a forklift accident at a local company that left a man dead.

The worker, whose name wasn’t immediately released, was pinned Wednesday between a forklift and a concrete beam at the Reinforced Earth Company at 136 Waco Sand Rd. north of Waco Regional Airport, McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara said Thursday.

No one witnessed the accident and it’s unclear how it happened, McNamara said.

“It’s a very sad deal,” McNamara said.

“Just a terrible accident that cost a man his life.”

