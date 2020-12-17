Police search for leads in hit-and-run that left area man dead

HEARNE, Texas (KWTX) – Hearne police are looking for leads in a hit-and-run in November that left a man dead.

The man was struck by a vehicle whose driver did not stop at around 6:15 p.m. on Nov. 2 in the area of Old Franklin Highway just east of North Market Street.

Another man in his 50s drove to the Hearne Fire Department in a 2015 or 2016 black Ford F-150 to report the accident, police said.

“The information this person may have could lead to closure of this case,” authorities said in a press release Thursday.

Robertson County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of as much as $1,000 for information.

Tips may be submitted online or by calling 1-800-299-0191.

