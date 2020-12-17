Rapper Lil Yachty plans to reach out to student suspended over nail polish

CLYDE, Texas (KTXS) — A famous rapper who is known for wearing nail polish and is working on his own nail polish line said he plans to reach out to the Texas student who was suspended over nail polish.

TMZ caught up with Lil Yachty coming out of a parking garage elevator at Los Angeles International Airport.

“It’s about to be 2021. Why do we still have barriers?” Lil Yachty said. “If someone wants to express themselves in any type of way, as long as it’s not harming anyone or bringing anybody down, they should be allowed to do so.”

Yachty said he saw the story about Trevor Wilkinson and plans to reach out to him personally.

Wilkinson was placed on in-school suspension on Nov. 30, more than two months after addressing the issue with the school board.

More than 335,000 have signed the online petition he started after his suspension. Wilkinson spoke to the school board for a second time Monday.

After Monday’s meeting, Clyde CISD Superintendent Kenny Berry released a statement which said “the District will conduct a thorough review of its dress code when it performs its annual review of the Student Handbook.”

In the meantime, Berry said “the District will assure that no student is treated in a discriminatory or inequitable manner.”

While the district has not yet changed the policy, Wilkinson is now back in the classroom.

“I was really planning on reaching out to him,” Lil Yachty said. “I want to reach out to him personally. Him being himself, you shouldn’t be punished or tormented for being you.”

Lil Yachty was wearing Christmas themed nail polish when TMZ caught up with him.

