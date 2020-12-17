Advertisement

Russia banned from using its name, flag at next 2 Olympics

FILE - In this Feb. 23, 2014 file photo the Russian national flag, right, flies after it is...
FILE - In this Feb. 23, 2014 file photo the Russian national flag, right, flies after it is hoisted next to the Olympic flag during the closing ceremony of the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia. The ruling on whether Russia can keep its name and flag for the Olympics will be announced on Thursday Dec. 17, 2020. The Court of Arbitration for Sport said Wednesday that three of its arbitrators held a four-day hearing last month in the dispute between the World Anti-Doping Agency and its Russian affiliate, known as RUSADA.(AP Photo/Matthias Schrader, file)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 8:41 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
GENEVA (AP) — Russia was banned Thursday from using it’s name, flag and anthem at the next two Olympics or at any world championships for the next two years.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport’s ruling also blocked Russia from bidding to host major sporting events for two years.

Russian athletes and teams will still be allowed to compete at next year’s Tokyo Olympics and the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing, as well as world championships including the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, if they are not implicated in doping or covering up positive tests.

The punishments are less than the four-year ban the World Anti-Doping Agency had proposed.

The case centered on accusations that Russian state authorities tampered with a database from the Moscow testing laboratory before handing it over to WADA investigators last year.

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

