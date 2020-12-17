Shooting sends 2 to local hospital

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) – A shooting late Thursday afternoon in Killeen sent two to a local hospital.

Police received a 911 call about a gunshot victim at around 4:40 p.m. in the 4400 block of Alan Kent Drive east of Iduma Elementary School.

As officers responded, police were advised there was a second victim and that both were being taken in a private vehicle to AdventHealth Central Texas.

The victims’ injuries appear to be non-life-threatening, police said.

Further details weren’t immediately available.

