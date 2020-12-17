Small town Texas mayor charged after anti-Trump letter sent with water bills

DOMINO, Texas (KLTV) - The mayor of a small Cass County town was arrested, charged with unlawful use of funds for political advertising and abuse of official capacity.

An investigation was launched by the Cass County District Attorney’s Office after a letter allegedly written by Mayor Al Campbell was publicly posted and was seen by the DA.

According to the probable cause affidavit, the mayor’s letter was written with the intent to convince residents of Domino not to re-elect President Donald Trump.

The letter “had language depicting the United States president negatively, opposing his re-election, and encouraging people to vote.”

The affidavit says the letter was mailed to all the residents who receive a water bill from the City of Domino, included in the envelope with those water bills.

When an investigator spoke with Campbell, he allegedly told him that he did write the letter.

He said they were mailed with the city water bills, so they did not cost the city any extra money due to the water bills being mailed as normal, the affidavit says.

He confirmed to the investigator that the envelopes and postage were used from the City of Domino City Hall office.

It was determined that more than $100, but less than $750 was used from the city’s funds to pay for wages and office supplies.

Campbell was arrested on Nov. 18 for abuse of official capacity and unlawful use of funds for political advertising.

