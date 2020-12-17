Advertisement

Some community college enrollment impacted by pandemic

McLennan Community College saw enrollment decline some during the fall semester.
McLennan Community College saw enrollment decline some during the fall semester.(Alex Gibbs)
By Hannah Hall
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 11:05 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Data reported by the Texas Tribune show college enrollment was down around the state during the fall, mainly among community colleges.

McLennan Community College president Dr. Johnette McKown said enrollment was down about 11% during the fall, but the college was prepared for that.

McKown said some positions weren’t filled as people left, and some adjunct professors may not have had classes.

McKown said enrollment for the spring is catching up quickly. In order to see which students would be coming back, McKown said staff called students ahead of time to see if they’d be coming back next semester.

McKown said more than 700 students plan to return, just based on those calls. Campus resources like free tutoring and advising have been available throughout the pandemic. The college is also working on moving to more blended courses, so students have time at home and in the classroom.

McKown said it is important for students to be on campus and stay on track.

“We want people to be in line to work on their careers,” McKown said. “It’s good for them and it’s good for us because we want students to be enrolled and to be on campus.”

McKown said they expected more students to come to community college instead of four-year schools, but that ended up not being the case.

At Temple College, enrollment did not decline. College president Dr. Christy Ponce said they were grateful for that.

“Faculty and staff on college campuses, and including the Temple College campus have been innovative and they’ve done everything they can to make sure that doesn’t happen,” Ponce said.

She said all of their college resources have been available throughout the pandemic, and the college has offered more scholarships and aid to help keep students enrolled.

Ponce said enrollment is on track for the spring as well.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cooper Guy, 8, a third grader at Speegleville Elementary School, was released from the hospital...
Central Texas boy, 8, defies the odds, recovers from horrifying accident
Temple police Wednesday were investigating a shooting that sent two teenagers to a local...
Police investigate shooting that sent 2 teenagers to a local hospital
Texas game wardens believe this six foot long, 160-pound male mountain lion shot and killed by...
Celeste hunter kills 160 pound mountain lion
A family of five safely escaped their home early Wednesday morning as a fire engulfed their...
House fire forces family of 5 out into early-morning cold; 3 local departments respond
This is Santa Claus in the Coronavirus Age, where visits are done with layers of protection or...
Santa, Mrs. Claus expose children to COVID at tree lighting

Latest News

A local district is adopting a new app to help stop bullying.
Local school districts using app to stop bullying
Kids in five Waco zip codes can now sign up for Dolly Parton's Imagination Library
Waco: Couple hopes kids will learn to love reading with free books
screenshot
Waco ISD Holiday Parade
screenshot
Educators and COVID-19 Vaccines