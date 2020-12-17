Advertisement

S&P 500 nears record following stimulus progress, Fed moves

The S&P 500 ticked up to the edge of its record Wednesday. (File)
The S&P 500 ticked up to the edge of its record Wednesday. (File)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 6:31 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) - The S&P 500 ticked up to the edge of its record Wednesday after the Federal Reserve pledged to keep buying bonds until the economy makes substantial progress from its virus-wracked state.

In a mixed and muted day of trading, the S&P 500 rose 0.2%.

The Dow inched lower, and the Nasdaq edged up to a record high for the second straight day.

The Fed is keeping the accelerator floored on its support for the economy, but investors are more interested in what’s happening across Washington.

They want to see Congress reach a deal to deliver another dose of financial support for the economy.

