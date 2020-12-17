‘This is a war…we will win,’ local doctor says as Central Texas COVID-19 case count tops 40,000

(KWTX) - The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases rose by 556 to 40,395 Wednesday in Central Texas, hospitalizations are climbing and seven more area residents have died, but with the arrival of the first vaccine against the virus, a local doctor says there’s reason for optimism.

“This is a war and one that we will win,” Dr. Marc Elieson of Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center said during a virtual news conference Wednesday.

“And to add to our arsenal in this war we are getting the vaccine this week,” he said.

Frontline healthcare workers are already receiving the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine at Scott & White Medical Center in Temple and at Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center at Fort Hood, and vaccinations should begin soon at Hillcrest and Ascension Providence Hospital in Waco.

Each is scheduled to receive 975 doses this week.

“The vaccine has been tested and backed by science,” Elieson said.

But COVID-19 remains a significant threat, and public health officials are concerned about the surge in cases from Thanksgiving gatherings just ahead of the Christmas and New Year’s holidays.

“That would be a doomsday scenario especially with Christmas coming up,” Dr. Jackson Griggs, CEO of the Waco Family Health Center, said Wednesday.

“We may not see that impact, but I am not fully exhaling yet,” he said.

Additional deaths were reported Wednesday in Coryell, Falls, Hamilton, McLennan and Navarro counties.

The virus may have claimed as many as 633 lives in Central Texas, but according to state data Wednesday at least 611 have died including 141 Bell County residents; 16 Bosque County residents; 22 Coryell County residents, three more than the local count of 19; 16 Falls County residents; 20 Freestone County residents; 13 Hamilton County residents; 26 Hill County residents; 12 Lampasas County residents; 19 Leon County residents; 20 Limestone County residents; 224 McLennan County residents, 17 fewer than the local count of 241; 10 Milam County residents; eight Mills County residents; 44 Navarro County residents, five fewer than the local count of 49; nine Robertson County residents, and 11 San Saba County residents.

The statewide death toll rose by 252 to 24,344 Wednesday.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported 15,476 additional cases of the virus, 14,805 of them new.

State data showed 264,507 cases were active Wednesday and 1,216,415 patients have recovered.

At least 9,528 patients were hospitalized statewide Wednesday, an increase of more than 50 from Tuesday’s total, and in the two Trauma Service Areas that include most of Central Texas, nearly 260 were in hospitals.

COVID-19 patients accounted for almost 26% of all hospitalizations and occupied about 20% of available beds Wednesday in Trauma Service Area M, which includes Bosque, Falls, Hill, Limestone, well above the 15% ceiling, which triggers capacity reductions under orders Gov. Greg Abbott issued on Sept. 17 and Oct. 7.

In Trauma Serve Area L, which includes Bell, Coryell, Hamilton, Lampasas, Milam and Mills counties, COVID-19 patients accounted for about 17% of all hospitalizations and filled 11% of available beds.

More than 13.9 million tests have been administered statewide.

The Lab Test Result Date clinical positivity rate Wednesday was 13.75%, up from 12.98% Tuesday.

BELL COUNTY

The Bell County Public Health District reported another death Wednesday, a Temple man in his 80s, increasing the virus’ toll to 141, according to local data.

The health district also reported another 111 confirmed cases of the virus, 109 of them new.

Of the total, 1,799 cases were active and 8,848 patients have recovered.

State data, which includes Fort Hood personnel who live on post showed 10,642 confirmed cases.

Health district Director Amanda Robison-Chadwell again encouraged residents to stay home over the upcoming holidays.

“We are recommending to the public, much like we did ahead of Thanksgiving, that families celebrate strictly with those living in the same household and that all non-essential traveling and large gatherings be avoided,” she said.

“Please stay home, stay safe, and celebrate the holiday in ways that reduce the risk of contracting or spreading COVID-19.”

The Central Texas Food Bank will distribute food from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday at Temple College at 2600 South 1st St. in Temple.

Christmas break starts early for students in the Rogers ISD. The district’s schools will close Wednesday and will remain closed through Christmas break because of an increase in the number of employees diagnosed with or exposed to the virus. In-person instruction resumes on Jan. 6.

The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor dashboard Wednesday showed four current cases of the virus and a total of 192 since Aug. 1. The school is offering classes online during its Winter Term. Spring classes begin on Jan. 11.

Texas A&M University-Central Texas Wednesday showed one active case involving an employee and a total of 16 student cases and six employee cases since March. All students must complete online training on safe practices before returning for the spring semester, which starts on Jan. 19.

The Killeen ISD’s online dashboard Wednesday showed 376 cases involving students and 391 involving employees since March 16, and 66 student cases and 41 staff cases in the past seven days. The district Wednesday reported one active case involving a student at Alice Douse Elementary; one involving a student at Bellaire Elementary; two involving employees at Clarke Elementary; and cases involving an employee at Clear Creek Elementary; a student at Clifton Park Elementary; five students at Fowler Elementary; one employee at Harker Heights Elementary; one student at Haynes Elementary; six students at Iduma Elementary; a student at Maude Wood Elementary; four students and an employee at Maxdale Elementary; a student at Meadows Elementary; three employees at Montague Village Elementary; two students at Mountain View Elementary; two students and an employee at Nolanville Elementary; a student and an employee at Olveta Culp Hobby Elementary; a student and two employees at Peebles Elementary; a student and an employee at Pershing Park Elementary; two employees at Reeces Creek Elementary; a student and three employees at Richard E. Cavazos Elementary; an employee at Skipcha Elementary; two students at Sugarloaf Elementary; one student and an employee at Timber Ridge Elementary; seven students at Trimmier Elementary; an employee at West Ward Elementary; two employees at Willow Springs Elementary; four students and two employees at Charles Patterson Middle School; a student at Eastern Hills Middle School; two students and two employees at Liberty Hill Middle School; a student at Live Oak Ridge Middle School; three employees and a student at Manor Middle School; two employees and a student at Nolan Middle School; three students at Palo Alto Middle School; two students at Smith Middle School; three students and two employees at Ellison High School; three students and two employees at Ellison High School; two students and an employee at Harker Heights High School; six students and an employee at Killeen High School; two students and an employee at the KISD Career Center; two students at Shoemaker High School, and one employee at a non-campus facility.

The Killeen ISD is offering free COVID-19 screening to students and employees from 7 a.m. to 11 .m. and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on regular school days at the former Nolan Middle School building at 505 Jasper Dr. in Killeen, using the 2nd Street entrance. Screening is by appointment and students younger than 18 require signed waivers from parents or guardians. The state-funded testing uses BinaxNOW nasal swab tests, which provide results in 15 minutes. Information is available online.

The Temple ISD’s online dashboard Wednesday showed three cases at Temple High School; one at Bonham Middle School; one at Lamar Middle School; three at Travis Elementary; two at Cater Elementary; one at Garcia Elementary; one at Scott Elementary, and one at Thornton Elementary.

The Belton ISD’s online dashboard Wednesday showed three cases at the Belton Early Childhood School; one case at Charter Oak Elementary; two cases at Chisholm Trail Elementary; one at High Point Elementary; two at Lakewood Elementary; one at Leon Heights Elementary; two at Pirtle Elementary; six at Southwest Elementary; four at Sparta Elementary; three at Tarver Elementary; four at Belton Middle School; two at Lake Belton Middle School; 14 at North Belton Middle School; three at South Belton Middle School; 11 at Belton High School; two at Belton New Tech High School; seven at Lake Belton High School, and three at non-campus facilities.

The health district has created an online guide for safe holiday practices.

BELL COUNTY COVID-19 DEATHS

MCLENNAN COUNTY

The Waco-McLennan County Health District Wednesday reported the deaths of two more residents diagnosed with the virus, a 96-year-old man and a 61-year-old man, increasing the county’s death toll to 241.

State data based on death certificates and county of residence showed 224 deaths.

The health district also reported an additional 248 confirmed cases of COVID-19, 46 of them from ongoing surge testing, increasing the county’s total to 16,818.

Of the total, 1,038 cases were active Wednesday and 15,539 patients have recovered.

A record 119 patients were hospitalized Wednesday, 16 of them on ventilators.

Eighty two of the 199 are McLennan County residents.

Officials have identified outbreaks at 17 elderly care facilities, four active cases in the McLennan County Jail, one outbreak involving a church and said there are active cases on 57 school campuses in the county.

The new cases include one resident who’s younger than a year old; 17 who range in age from 1 to 10; 20 who range in age from 11 to 17; 27 who range in age from 18 to 25; 13 who range in age from 26 to 29; 47 residents in their 30s; 48 residents in their 40s; 33 residents in their 50s; 13 in their 60s; 12 in their 70s; one who is 80 or older, and 16 whose ages weren’t available.

COVID-19 patients occupied almost 20% of available hospital beds and represented almost 26% of all hospitalizations Tuesday in the state Trauma Service Area that includes McLennan County.

That exceeds the 15% limit, triggering capacity reductions and restricting elective surgeries under orders Gov. Greg Abbott issued on Sept. 17 and Oct. 7.

Robinson residents may encounter delays if they have business at city hall after several employees tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend. “Due to this, you may experience delays with your calls being answered and/or returned. There will also be delays in processing utility payments, activating new services, and submitting disconnects,” officials said in a post on the city’s website.

Free COVID-19 test sites are in operation in the Waco area after the federal government provided 40,000 test kits to McLennan County as part of the effort to stem the spread of the virus. Additional details are available online.

The health district has contracted with Aardvark Mobile Health to provide mobile COVID-19 tests, using a small truck that can accommodate two testing lines with the capacity to administer as many as 500 tests daily. Additional details are available online.

For those experiencing disabling feelings of loss, change and sadness, short-term counseling is available through the Texans Recovering Together Crisis Counseling Program. A counselor can be requested using an online form or by calling 1-866-576-1101.

The Bosqueville ISD decided to make Friday a student holiday and end the fall semester a day early on Thursday after five confirmed cases of the virus, three involving students, were reported this week.

Baylor University’s online dashboard showed 81 active cases Wednesday, 55 involving students, 22 involving staff, one involving faculty and one involving a contractor. Since Aug. 1, 1,708 cases have been confirmed. In the past seven days, 28 have tested positive for a clinical positivity rate of 2.3%. The fall semester has ended. The university’s “Wintermester” begins on Dec. 17. Spring classes begin on Jan. 19. Students, faculty and staff will be required to test negative for the virus before returning to campus for the spring semester.

The McLennan Community College dashboard, which isn’t updated when the college is closed, showed 14 active cases, three involving students, and a total of 224 in the past three weeks, 183 involving students. Fall semester classes have ended. Spring semester classes start on Jan. 11.

The Waco ISD dashboard Wednesday showed 168 cumulative cases involving students, 181 involving staff and 10 involving personnel designated as “other.” The dashboard showed two cases Wednesday at Alta Vista Elementary; one at Bell’s Hill Elementary; five at Brook Avenue Elementary; two at Cedar Ridge Elementary; two at Crestview Elementary; three at Dean Highland Elementary; two at Kendrick Elementary; one at Mountainview Elementary; two at South Waco Elementary; one at Brazos High; one at Cesar Chavez Middle School; one at the Greater Waco Area Health Careers Academy; seven at University High, and one at Waco High. On-campus instruction has been suspended for the remainder of the fall semester at University High School, Cesar Chavez Middle School and South Waco Elementary School

The Midway ISD’s online dashboard Wednesday showed two cases involving students and six involving employees at Castleman Creek Elementary; three involving students and one involving an employee at Hewitt Elementary; three involving students and four involving employees at Spring Valley Elementary; two involving students and two involving staff at River Valley Intermediate; five involving students and four involving employees at Woodgate Intermediate; seven involving students at Midway Middle School; 20 involving students and 10 involving staff at Midway High School, and one involving an employee at a non-campus facility.

The Lorena ISD dashboard Wednesday showed four cases involving employees and one involving a student at Lorena Primary; one involving an employee at Lorena Elementary; one involving an employee at Lorena Middle School, and four involving students and two involving employees at Lorena High School. Students at Lorena Primary School shifted to remote instruction for the remainder of the week because of the number of sick and quarantined employees. Middle and high school students will get an extra day off. The district is canceling all classes on Friday and ending the fall semester at the end of the school day on Thursday. On-campus instruction resumes on Jan. 5, after the Christmas holiday.

The Mart ISD’s online dashboard Wednesday showed five active cases at Mart High School, 30 of whose students were quarantined, and three at Mart Elementary, 12 of whose students were quarantined. Both schools have suspended on-campus instruction through the end of the fall semester.

The McGregor ISD’s online dashboard Wednesday showed four active cases at McGregor Primary; five active cases at McGregor Elementary; five at Isbill Junior High; and three at McGregor High School. McGregor Elementary School students will learn from home through Dec. 18 because of COVID-19 concerns. Students won’t return to campus until Jan. 5, after the Christmas holiday. The district’s other campuses remain open.

MCLENNAN COUNTY COVID-19 DEATHS

CORYELL COUNTY

Coryell County reported a total of 1,582 confirmed cases Wednesday, an increase of 30.

Of the total, 364 cases were active and 1,194 patients have recovered.

The county reported a 19th death Wednesday.

State data, which include Texas Department of Criminal Justice inmates, showed 2,818 confirmed cases, 22 deaths and 2,530 recoveries.

The Gatesville ISD’s online dashboard Wednesday showed 19 active cases at Gatesville High School, 15 involving students; eight cases involving students at the junior high; seven involving students and three involving staff at the intermediate school; four cases involving students and one involving an employee at the elementary school; four involving students at the primary school; two cases involving administration staff and one involving a transportation staff member.

The Copperas Cove ISD’s online dashboard Wednesday showed seven cases involving students and four involving staff at Copperas Cove High School; one involving an employee at Crossroads High School; five involving students and one involving an employee at Copperas Cove Junior High; four involving students at S.C., Lee Junior High; `10 involving students and 14 involving employees at Clements Parsons Elementary; one involving an employee at Fairview Jewell Elementary; one involving an employee at Martin Walker Elementary; two involving students and four involving employees at Mae Stevens Early Learning Academy, and four involving employees at non-campus facilities. On-campus instruction has been suspended for the remainder of the fall semester at Clement/Parsons Elementary School because of the increase in the number of positive tests and potential exposures to the virus.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Wednesday reported seven cases involving inmates and 18 involving employees at the Christina Melton Crain Unit in Gatesville where 154 inmates were on medical restriction and eight were isolated; one case involving an inmate and nine involving employees at the Hilltop Unit in Gatesville where 33 inmates were restricted and one was isolated; eight cases involving inmates and 19 involving employees at the Alfred D. Hughes Unit in Gatesville where 217 inmates were medically restricted and 11 were medically isolated; 14 cases involving employees at the Mountain View Unit in Gatesville; four cases involving employees at the Dr. Lane Murray Unit in Gatesville, and three cases involving inmates and eight involving employees at the Linda Woodman State Jail in Gatesville where 105 inmates were medically restricted and five were isolated.

The Cove House Free Clinic at 806 West Avenue D, Suite H, is offering free COVID-19 testing from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays. Appointments are required and may be made by calling (254) 289-9865.

FALLS COUNTY

Falls County reported 917 confirmed cases and 42 probable cases Wednesday.

Of the total, 834 patients have recovered.

A 16th resident diagnosed with the virus has died, according to state data.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Tuesday reported 15 cases involving employees at the William Hobby Unit in Marlin, and 10 cases involving inmates and 10 involving employees at the Marlin Transfer Unit where 98 inmates were medically restricted and 11 were medically isolated.

LIMESTONE COUNTY

Limestone County Wednesday reported 928 confirmed cases, an increase of 24, and 79 probable cases.

Of the total, at least 912 patients have recovered.

The virus has claimed the lives of 20 county residents, according to state data.

NAVARRO COUNTY

Navarro County Tuesday reported 2,195 confirmed cases, an increase of 79, and 1,084 probable cases for a total of 3,279.

Of the total, 2,592 patients have recovered.

The county reported a 49th death Wednesday.

State data showed 44 deaths.

OTHER COUNTIES

According to the latest figures Wednesday Bosque County reported 610 confirmed cases, an increase of 17, 68 probable cases and 572 recoveries. State data based on death certificates and county of residence showed 16 deaths.

Freestone County reported 569 confirmed and 274 probable cases Wednesday. Of the total, 689 patients have recovered. Twenty residents have died, state data showed. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Wednesday reported five cases involving employees at the William Boyd Unit in Teague where 82 inmates were medically restricted and one was isolated.

Hamilton County reported 350 confirmed and 28 probable cases Wednesday. Of the total 307 patients have recovered. State data showed a 13th death.

Hill County reported a total of 1,644 confirmed cases Wednesday, an increase of 10, and 291 probable cases. At least 1,341 patients have recovered. Twenty six residents have died, according to state data. The Hill College dashboard Wednesday showed one active student case on the Hillsboro campus. Spring classes begin on Jan. 19. The Hillsboro ISD Wednesday showed one student case at Franklin Elementary School; six cases involving students and one involving an employee at Hillsboro Elementary; eight student and two employee cases at Hillsboro Intermediate; six student and two employee cases at Hillsboro Middle School, and nine student and three employee cases at Hillsboro High School.

Lampasas County Wednesday reported 512 confirmed cases, an increase of 13, 82 probable cases Wednesday and 449 recoveries. Twelve residents have died, according to state data.

Leon County reported 501 confirmed and 156 probable total cases Wednesday, and 531 recoveries. State data showed 19 deaths. The Buffalo ISD suspended on-campus instruction this week because of “a rapid increase in illness among staff members.”

Milam County reported 771 confirmed cases Wednesday and 410 probable cases. Of the total, 53 cases were active, one patient was hospitalized and 708 have recovered. Ten residents have died.

Mills County reported 190 confirmed and 15 probable cases Wednesday and 152 recoveries. State data showed eight deaths from the virus. The county’s first COVID-19 death was reported on Oct. 21.

Robertson County reported 603 confirmed and 144 probable cases Wednesday. Of the total at least 591 patients have recovered. State data showed nine deaths. The Robertson County courthouse will remain closed until further notice because of COVID-19.

San Saba County reported 323 confirmed and 45 probable cases Wednesday and 322 recoveries. Eleven residents have died, state data showed. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice reported three cases involving inmates and eight involving employees Wednesday at the San Saba Transfer Unit where 105 inmates were medically restricted and five were isolated.

(Drake Lawson contributed to this story)

