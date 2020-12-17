Waco: Microloans will soon be available to entrepreneurs

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Starting next month, Waco business owners will be able to apply for microloans offered by Startup Waco and the California nonprofit Kiva.

The loans — offered in increments up to $15,000 — will be open to entrepreneurs of virtually all financial backgrounds, according to Startup Waco CEO Jon Passavant.

“If you’ve ever been turned down for a loan from a traditional bank, this could be an alternative for you,” Passavant said.

San Francisco-based Kiva is a nonprofit that crowdfunds loans for underserved individuals in other countries.

In Waco, Kiva will host a similar crowdfunding process in which community members can create a Kiva account and sponsor the loans of area entrepreneurs.

Shamica Evans owns a food cart in Waco called Waffle Chic.

She hopes to apply for a microloan to open a brick and mortar location.

“A lot of us entrepreneurs don’t have access to any capital that we can easily get a hold of,” Evans said.

Passavant said that interested local businesses should contact Startup Waco for more information.

There will be an information session in January.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.