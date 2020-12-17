Advertisement

Waco: Microloans will soon be available to entrepreneurs

Starting next month, Waco business owners will be able to apply for microloans. (File)
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 6:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Starting next month, Waco business owners will be able to apply for microloans offered by Startup Waco and the California nonprofit Kiva.

The loans — offered in increments up to $15,000 — will be open to entrepreneurs of virtually all financial backgrounds, according to Startup Waco CEO Jon Passavant.

“If you’ve ever been turned down for a loan from a traditional bank, this could be an alternative for you,” Passavant said.

San Francisco-based Kiva is a nonprofit that crowdfunds loans for underserved individuals in other countries.

In Waco, Kiva will host a similar crowdfunding process in which community members can create a Kiva account and sponsor the loans of area entrepreneurs.

Shamica Evans owns a food cart in Waco called Waffle Chic.

She hopes to apply for a microloan to open a brick and mortar location.

“A lot of us entrepreneurs don’t have access to any capital that we can easily get a hold of,” Evans said.

Passavant said that interested local businesses should contact Startup Waco for more information.

There will be an information session in January.

