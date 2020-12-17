Advertisement

Wisconsin teen decks out car with Christmas lights

By WLUK Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 10:50 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WLUK) - A Wisconsin teen is getting into the spirit of Christmas by decking out his car with Christmas lights.

Tyler Kamholz said he got the idea to cover his car in lights from a YouTube video.

Tyler’s dad, Larry Kamholz, said he “was not a fan of it.”

Kamholz is a retired police officer and knew exactly the trouble Tyler could get in by turning his car into something Clark Griswold would be proud of.

A state trooper pulled Tyler over for the lights, but he only received a warning and with help from the trooper, a bump to his social media following.

“She asked for a picture and she took a picture. It ended up on Facebook,” he said.

FEELING FESTIVE? A trooper in the Northeast Region recently stopped this car. Although she gave them credit for the...

Posted by Wisconsin State Patrol on Tuesday, December 15, 2020

Kamholz said that they have gotten requests from nursing homes and neighborhood associations that want Tyler to drive by with his festive car.

“It’s moving just to see the joy and happiness of the lights on the car,” Kamholz said.

Wisconsin law says cars can only have white or amber-colored lights on the front and rear lights can only be red. Any other color could result in a $200 fine.

Copyright 2020 WLUK via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

