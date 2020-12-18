2 more local hospitals receive COVID-19 vaccine; 9 more deaths, 400 new cases reported

WACO, Texas (KWTX) -(KWTX) – On a day when the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 increased by 417 to 40,812 in Central Texas and the death toll from the virus rose by at least nine, Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center and Ascension Providence Hospital in Waco both received their first shipments of the Pfizer vaccine Thursday and Ascension Providence administered the first vaccinations to frontline healthcare workers.

Vaccinations of frontline staff will begin Friday at Hillcrest.

RN Nurse Manager Brooke Fielder was the first to receive the vaccine Thursday afternoon at Ascension Providence.

“If I can show I feel comfortable receiving the vaccine it may convince others to get the vaccine as well,” she says.

“I know it’s going to be a good thing for not only us but for the world in general.”

Frontline healthcare workers are already receiving the vaccine at Scott & White Medical Center in Temple and at Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center at Fort Hood.

Gov. Greg Abbott said Monday at a news conference in Austin that more than 1 million Texans will receive either the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines by the end of the month.

He also said that by the end of the day Thursday, nearly a quarter of a million doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be distributed across the state.

Heading into next week, doses will be delivered to hospitals, clinics, pharmacies, emergency rooms and long-term health facilities, Abbott said.

An advisory panel Thursday recommended approval of the second vaccine from Moderna and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is expected to act quickly to authorize emergency use.

But as more shipments of vaccine arrive in Texas and vaccination becomes more widespread, there are questions about how many residents are likely to get the vaccine.

A study released Thursday by the Episcopal Health Foundation found that 63% of Texans surveyed say they’re likely to get the vaccine when it becomes available, but 35% say they are unlikely to get vaccinated and among those least likely to report a strong inclination to get the vaccine are some of the population groups most adversely affected by the pandemic, including lower-income residents, the uninsured and communities of color.

Additional deaths were reported Thursday in Bell, Coryell, Hamilton, Leon and McLennan counties.

The virus may have claimed as many as 643 lives in Central Texas, but according to state data Wednesday at least 622 have died including 143 Bell County residents, one fewer than the local count of 144; 16 Bosque County residents; 25 Coryell County residents, six more than the local count of 19; 16 Falls County residents; 20 Freestone County residents; 14 Hamilton County residents; 26 Hill County residents; 12 Lampasas County residents; 20 Leon County residents; 20 Limestone County residents; 228 McLennan County residents, 15 fewer than the local count of 243; 10 Milam County residents; eight Mills County residents; 44 Navarro County residents, five fewer than the local count of 49; nine Robertson County residents, and 11 San Saba County residents.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported 266 additional deaths Wednesday, increasing the statewide total to 24,660.

DSHS also reported an additional 3,258 cases of the virus, increasing the statewide total to 1,371,223.

Of the total, 269,792 cases were active Thursday and 1,231,426 patients have recovered

BELL COUNTY

The Bell County Public Health District reported the deaths of three more residents diagnosed with the virus Thursday, a Temple woman in her 60s, a Harker Heights woman in her 80s and a Killeen woman in her 80s, increasing the county’s death toll to 144 according to local data.

The health district reported 123 additional cases of the virus Thursday, 93 of them new, increasing the county’s total to 10,770.

Of the total, 1,781 cases were active Thursday and 8,989 patients have recovered.

A temporary state COVID-19 test site will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. next Monday and Tuesday at the Killeen Special Events Center at 3301 South WS Young Dr. Online registration opens on Saturday.

The Central Texas Food Bank will distribute food from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday at Temple College at 2600 South 1st St. in Temple.

Christmas break starts early for students in the Rogers ISD. The district’s schools will close Wednesday and will remain closed through Christmas break because of an increase in the number of employees diagnosed with or exposed to the virus. In-person instruction resumes on Jan. 6.

The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor dashboard Thursday showed four current cases of the virus and a total of 192 since Aug. 1. The school is offering classes online during its Winter Term. Spring classes begin on Jan. 11.

Texas A&M University-Central Texas Thursday showed one active case involving an employee and a total of 16 student cases and six employee cases since March. All students must complete online training on safe practices before returning for the spring semester, which starts on Jan. 19.

The Killeen ISD’s online dashboard Thursday showed 388 cases involving students and 404 involving employees since March 16, and 64 student cases and 47 staff cases in the past seven days. The dashboard was expanded starting Thursday to include bar graphs showing the number of confirmed cases reported over a 14-day period. The district Thursday reported one active case involving a student at Alice Douse Elementary; one involving a student at Bellaire Elementary; two involving employees at Clarke Elementary; and cases involving an employee at Clear Creek Elementary; a student at Clifton Park Elementary; five students at Fowler Elementary; one student at Haynes Elementary; five students at Iduma Elementary; a student at Maude Wood Elementary; three students and two employees at Maxdale Elementary; a student and two employees at Meadows Elementary; three employees at Montague Village Elementary; a student at Mountain View Elementary; a student and two employees at Nolanville Elementary; a student and an employee at Oveta Culp Hobby Elementary; two employees at Peebles Elementary; two students and two employees at Pershing Park Elementary; three employees at Reeces Creek Elementary; three students and an employee at Richard E. Cavazos Elementary; an employee at Skipcha Elementary; three students and an employee at Sugarloaf Elementary; one student and an employee at Timber Ridge Elementary; five students at Trimmier Elementary; two students and an employee at West Ward Elementary; two employees at Willow Springs Elementary; an employee at Audie Murphy Middle School; three students and an employee at Charles Patterson Middle School; three students at Eastern Hills Middle School; two students and three employees at Liberty Hill Middle School; a student and an employee at Live Oak Ridge Middle School; two employees and a student at Manor Middle School; two employees and a student at Nolan Middle School; three students at Palo Alto Middle School; two students at Smith Middle School; one student at Union Grove Middle School; three students and five employees at Ellison High School; seven students and an employee at Killeen High School; two students and an employee at the KISD Career Center, and one student at Shoemaker High School.

The Killeen ISD is offering free COVID-19 screening to students and employees from 7 a.m. to 11 .m. and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on regular school days at the former Nolan Middle School building at 505 Jasper Dr. in Killeen, using the 2nd Street entrance. Screening is by appointment and students younger than 18 require signed waivers from parents or guardians. The state-funded testing uses BinaxNOW nasal swab tests, which provide results in 15 minutes. Information is available online.

The Temple ISD’s online dashboard Thursday showed one case at Temple High School; one at Bonham Middle School; one at Lamar Middle School; four at Travis Elementary; two at Cater Elementary; one at Garcia Elementary; one at Kennedy-Powell Elementary; one at Scott Elementary, and one at Thornton Elementary.

The Belton ISD’s online dashboard Thursday showed three cases at the Belton Early Childhood School; one case at Charter Oak Elementary; one at Chisholm Trail Elementary; two at High Point Elementary; two at Lakewood Elementary; one at Leon Heights Elementary; two at Pirtle Elementary; five at Southwest Elementary; four at Sparta Elementary; three at Tarver Elementary; four at Belton Middle School; three at Lake Belton Middle School; 14 at North Belton Middle School; two at South Belton Middle School; 11 at Belton High School; two at Belton New Tech High School; seven at Lake Belton High School, and two at non-campus facilities.

The health district has created an online guide for safe holiday practices.

MCLENNAN COUNTY

The Waco-McLennan County Health District Thursday reported the deaths of two 56-year-old women diagnosed with the virus, increasing the virus’ toll in the county to 243.

State data based on death certificates and county of residence showed 228 deaths.

The health district also reported 129 additional confirmed cases of the virus Thursday, 24 of them from ongoing surge testing, increasing the county’s total to 16,947.

Of the total 1,021 cases were active Thursday, 15,683 patients have recovered, and 117 were hospitalized, nine of whom were on ventilators.

Of the 117, 85 are McLennan County residents.

The new cases involve one resident younger than 1; eight who range in age from 1 to 10; 12 who range in age from 11 to 17; 14 who range in age from 18 to 25; 12 who range in age from 26 to 29; 16 in their 30s; 25 in their 40s; 15 in their 50s; 12 in their 60s; seven in their 70s and seven who are 80 or older.

Free COVID-19 test sites are in operation in the Waco area after the federal government provided 40,000 test kits to McLennan County as part of the effort to stem the spread of the virus. Additional details are available online.

The health district has contracted with Aardvark Mobile Health to provide mobile COVID-19 tests, using a small truck that can accommodate two testing lines with the capacity to administer as many as 500 tests daily. Additional details are available online.

For those experiencing disabling feelings of loss, change and sadness, short-term counseling is available through the Texans Recovering Together Crisis Counseling Program. A counselor can be requested using an online form or by calling 1-866-576-1101.

The Bosqueville ISD decided to make Friday a student holiday and end the fall semester a day early on Thursday after five confirmed cases of the virus, three involving students, were reported this week.

Baylor University’s online dashboard showed 89 active cases Thursday, involving 63 students, 22 staff members, one faculty member and three contractors. The fall semester has ended. The university’s “Wintermester” begins on Dec. 17. Spring classes begin on Jan. 19. Students, faculty and staff will be required to test negative for the virus before returning to campus for the spring semester.

The McLennan Community College dashboard, which isn’t updated when the college is closed, showed 14 active cases, three involving students, and a total of 224 in the past three weeks, 183 involving students. Fall semester classes have ended. Spring semester classes start on Jan. 11.

The Waco ISD dashboard Thursday showed 169 cumulative cases involving students, 182 involving staff and 10 involving personnel designated as “other.” The dashboard showed two cases Thursday at Alta Vista Elementary; one at Bell’s Hill Elementary; five at Brook Avenue Elementary; two at Cedar Ridge Elementary; two at Crestview Elementary; three at Dean Highland Elementary; two at Kendrick Elementary; one at Mountainview Elementary; one at Parkdale Elementary; two at South Waco Elementary; one at Brazos High; one at Cesar Chavez Middle School; one at the Greater Waco Area Health Careers Academy; one at Tennyson Middle School; seven at University High, and one at Waco High. Students at Waco High School will finish the fall semester Friday at home after at least 36 teachers were forced to quarantine after having close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19. On-campus instruction resumes on Jan. 5 after the Christmas break. On-campus instruction has been suspended for the remainder of the fall semester at University High School, Cesar Chavez Middle School and South Waco Elementary School.

The Midway ISD’s online dashboard Thursday showed three cases involving students and six involving employees at Castleman Creek Elementary; five involving students and two involving employees at Hewitt Elementary; one involving an employee at Speegleville Elementary; three involving students and four involving employees at Spring Valley Elementary; two involving students and two involving staff at River Valley Intermediate; seven involving students and five involving employees at Woodgate Intermediate; three involving students and six involving employees at Midway Middle School; 28 involving students and 10 involving staff at Midway High School, and one involving an employee at a non-campus facility.

The Lorena ISD dashboard Thursday showed four cases involving employees and one involving a student at Lorena Primary; one involving an employee at Lorena Elementary; one involving an employee at Lorena Middle School, and five involving students and one involving an employee at Lorena High School. Students at Lorena Primary School shifted to remote instruction for the remainder of the week because of the number of sick and quarantined employees. Middle and high school students will get an extra day off. The district is canceling all classes on Friday and ending the fall semester at the end of the school day on Thursday. On-campus instruction resumes on Jan. 5, after the Christmas holiday.

The Mart ISD’s online dashboard Thursday showed five active cases at Mart High School, 30 of whose students were quarantined, and three at Mart Elementary, 12 of whose students were quarantined. Both schools have suspended on-campus instruction through the end of the fall semester.

The McGregor ISD’s online dashboard Thursday showed four active cases at McGregor Primary; five active cases at McGregor Elementary; five at Isbill Junior High; and three at McGregor High School. McGregor Elementary School students will learn from home through Dec. 18 because of COVID-19 concerns. Students won’t return to campus until Jan. 5, after the Christmas holiday. The district’s other campuses remain open.

CORYELL COUNTY

Coryell County reported a total of 1,582 confirmed cases Thursday.

Of the total, 364 cases were active and 1,194 patients have recovered.

The county reported 19 deaths.

State data, which include Texas Department of Criminal Justice inmates, showed 2,883 confirmed cases and 25 deaths, an increase of three.

The Gatesville ISD’s online dashboard Thursday showed 22 active cases at Gatesville High School, 19 involving students; eight cases involving students at the junior high; 10 involving students and three involving staff at the intermediate school; seven cases involving students and one involving an employee at the elementary school; four involving students and two involving staff at the primary school, and two cases involving administration staff.

The Copperas Cove ISD’s online dashboard Thursday showed seven cases involving students and four involving staff at Copperas Cove High School; one involving an employee at Crossroads High School; six involving students and one involving an employee at Copperas Cove Junior High; four involving students at S.C., Lee Junior High; 10 involving students and 15 involving employees at Clements Parsons Elementary; one involving an employee at Fairview Jewell Elementary; one involving an employee at Martin Walker Elementary; two involving students at Williams/Ledger Elementary; two involving students and four involving employees at Mae Stevens Early Learning Academy, and four involving employees at non-campus facilities. On-campus instruction has been suspended for the remainder of the fall semester at Clement/Parsons Elementary School because of the increase in the number of positive tests and potential exposures to the virus.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Thursday reported seven cases involving inmates and 18 involving employees at the Christina Melton Crain Unit in Gatesville where 154 inmates were on medical restriction and eight were isolated; one case involving an inmate and nine involving employees at the Hilltop Unit in Gatesville where 33 inmates were restricted and one was isolated; eight cases involving inmates and 19 involving employees at the Alfred D. Hughes Unit in Gatesville where 217 inmates were medically restricted and 11 were medically isolated; 14 cases involving employees at the Mountain View Unit in Gatesville; four cases involving employees at the Dr. Lane Murray Unit in Gatesville, and three cases involving inmates and eight involving employees at the Linda Woodman State Jail in Gatesville where 105 inmates were medically restricted and five were isolated.

The Cove House Free Clinic at 806 West Avenue D, Suite H, is offering free COVID-19 testing from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays. Appointments are required and may be made by calling (254) 289-9865.

FALLS COUNTY

Falls County reported 933 confirmed cases Thursday.

At least 834 patients have recovered.

Sixteen residents have died.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Thursday reported 15 cases involving employees at the William Hobby Unit in Marlin, and 10 cases involving inmates and 10 involving employees at the Marlin Transfer Unit where 98 inmates were medically restricted and 11 were medically isolated.

LIMESTONE COUNTY

Limestone County Thursday reported 936 confirmed cases and 183 probable cases.

At least 912 patients have recovered.

The virus has claimed the lives of 20 county residents, according to state data.

NAVARRO COUNTY

Navarro County Thursday reported 2,221 confirmed cases, an increase of 26, and 110 probable cases for a total of 3,331.

The county is reporting 49 deaths.

State data showed 44.

OTHER COUNTIES

According to the latest figures Thursday Bosque County reported 612 confirmed cases, 68 probable cases and at least 572 recoveries. State data based on death certificates and county of residence showed 16 deaths.

Freestone County reported 573 confirmed and 275 probable cases Thursday. Of the total, at least 689 patients have recovered. Twenty residents have died, state data showed. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Thursday reported five cases involving employees at the William Boyd Unit in Teague where 82 inmates were medically restricted and one was isolated.

Hamilton County reported 351 confirmed and 29 probable cases Thursday. Of the total at least 307 patients have recovered. State data showed a 14th death.

Hill County reported a total of 1,659 confirmed cases Thursday, an increase of 15, and 294 probable cases. At least 1,341 patients have recovered. Twenty six residents have died, according to state data. The Hill College dashboard Thursday showed one active student case on the Hillsboro campus. Spring classes begin on Jan. 19. The Hillsboro ISD Thursday showed one student case at Franklin Elementary School; two cases involving students and two involving employees at Hillsboro Elementary; eight student and two employee cases at Hillsboro Intermediate; six student and two employee cases at Hillsboro Middle School, and nine student and three employee cases at Hillsboro High School.

Lampasas County Thursday reported 519 confirmed cases, 82 probable cases Thursday and at least 449 recoveries. Twelve residents have died, according to state data.

Leon County reported 505 confirmed and 156 probable total cases Thursday, and at least 531 recoveries. State data showed a 20th death. The Buffalo ISD suspended on-campus instruction this week because of “a rapid increase in illness among staff members.”

Milam County reported 776 confirmed cases Thursday and 422 probable cases. Of the total, 55 cases were active, one patient was hospitalized and 711 have recovered. Ten residents have died.

Mills County reported 194 confirmed and 15 probable cases Thursday and at least 152 recoveries. State data showed eight deaths from the virus. The county’s first COVID-19 death was reported on Oct. 21.

Robertson County reported 610 confirmed and 155 probable cases Thursday. Of the total at least 591 patients have recovered. State data showed nine deaths. The Robertson County courthouse will remain closed until further notice because of COVID-19.

San Saba County reported 323 confirmed and 53 probable cases Thursday and at least 322 recoveries. Eleven residents have died, state data showed. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice reported three cases involving inmates and eight involving employees Thursday at the San Saba Transfer Unit where 105 inmates were medically restricted and five were isolated.

