Armed man robs local store, escapes with about $4,000

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Police were looking for a robber Friday after a holdup at a Temple grocery store.

A man wearing gloves and a gray hooded sweatshirt entered Mungi’s Grocery Friday morning at 701 South Martin Luther King, Jr., Dr. in Temple, displayed a handgun and demanded money.

The robber escaped with about $4,000 in cash, police said.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call the Temple Police Department at (254) 298-5500.

