Advertisement

Campaigning during coronavirus: How presidential candidates are reaching voters digitally

By Jacqueline Policastro, Tyler S. Smith and Allison Maass
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 9:27 AM CST|Updated: Apr. 15, 2020 at 8:27 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The roar of the crowd is gone.

This time of year, voters would normally be headed to campaign rallies for their favorite candidate. But, as social distancing continues, the presidential race has moved online.

“The campaign has moved to the digital realm,” said Trump campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh.

Instead of large rallies, the Trump campaign streams virtual events and a new nightly show.

“We know there are millions of Americans who support the president, and are itching to get involved, and are sitting at home with a lot of time on their hands,” Murtaugh said.

The show is on major social media platforms. Trump’s team reports every program gets at least one million unique views.

You won’t see the president in most online events, however. His campaign says he is busy dealing with the coronavirus response. But the presumptive Democratic nominee former Vice President Joe Biden is on camera.

“I think it’s reaching people differently,” said Biden campaign surrogate Rep. Karen Bass (D-Calif).

Biden hosts tele-town halls, virtual roundtables and happy hours. His campaign says 20 million people viewed their online content in the second half of March.

“That’s not necessarily covered on the news, because the news is covering 24/7 the virus, as they should,” Bass said. “Does it make sense that the presidential campaign would be on the front pages and on the news 24/7, or is it more appropriate that the communication take place differently?”

One thing both campaigns seem to agree on is they are satisfied with the number of voters they are reaching virtually.

While the 2020 presidential election might not dominate the headlines right now, the competition is settling into its new arena online.

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The accident happened at around 9:30 a.m. Thursday on State Highway 21,
Fiery crash involving FedEx truck on Central Texas highway leaves one dead
OSHA will investigate after a worker at a local company died in a forklift accident.
OSHA will investigate after worker at local company dies in forklift accident
Aramis Mora, 17, died after a truck plowed into her family's home.
Texas girl, 17, dies after truck plows into home while she was taking online class
Packages containing 2.5 pounds of fentanyl, 23.59 pounds of brown heroin, 61 pounds of black...
CBP officers in Texas nab woman, 64, with more than $2 million in drugs
Students at Waco High School will finish the fall semester Friday at home. (File)
Another local high school suspends on-campus instruction

Latest News

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky talks during a news conference Tuesday, Dec....
Shutdown deadline looms over COVID-19 stimulus checks, relief talks
One-on-one with RNC chair: Jacksonville chosen as second convention site
One-on-one with RNC chair: Jacksonville chosen as second convention site
As protests continue, lawmakers respond to demands for change
As protests continue, lawmakers respond to demands for change
Vice President Mike Pence receives a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine shot at the Eisenhower...
Pence, wife Karen, surgeon general get COVID-19 vaccines
Vice President Mike Pence received the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine on Friday at the White House.
Pences get vaccinated for COVID-19