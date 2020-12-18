Advertisement

Clouds & Rain Rolling in Tonight/Saturday

By Camille Hoxworth
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 5:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Temperatures tonight will be much warmer since clouds are back and acting like a blanket on us. Plus, we have a south (warmer) wind increasing the moisture in the air leading to the extra cloud cover and maybe even a sprinkle or two late tonight. Lows only dipping into the low 50s. As the clouds thicken, we might even see some fog/mist late tonight. Our better rain chances come for the first half of Saturday as our cold front pushes in.

Rain chances have gone up for Saturday, but we still expect activity to be overall light rain. There could be a few pockets of heavier rain and maybe even a lightning strike or two, but that will be the rare occurrence tomorrow. The rain and the clouds will clear from west to east Saturday afternoon. A few hours of sunshine expected before sunset tomorrow with highs expected to get into the upper 50s, close to 60 degrees. Behind the front, our overnight temperatures will drop back into the 30s but should stay above freezing.

Sunday will be the more pleasant day for outdoor plans this weekend, with abundant sunshine and mild temperatures, highs in the low to mid 60s. Pleasant weather will follow Sunday through Wednesday with highs returning to the 60s to low 70s.

A gradual warming trend is expected through the middle of the week until our next cold front arrives on Wednesday. It looks like the mid-week front should drop highs back into the 40s and 50s, making it feel more like winter for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

