COVID-19 claims lives of five more local residents

WACO, Texas (KWTX) – COVID-19 has claimed the lives of five more McLennan County residents, an 84-year-old man, a 98-year-old man, an 87-year-old woman, a 70-year-old woman and a 69-year-old woman, the Waco-McLennan County Health District announced Friday afternoon.

The county’s death toll now stands at 248.

The health district reported 140 new cases of the virus and a record 124 hospitalizations Friday.

The new cases pushed the county’s total case count to more than 17,000.

Eleven of the 124 are on respirators.

