Advertisement

COVID patient survives after being told he had 24 hours to live

A man in Louisville overcame a devastating diagnosis. 34-year-old Andy Smith was hospitalized...
A man in Louisville overcame a devastating diagnosis. 34-year-old Andy Smith was hospitalized with COVID-19 and his family was told he only had 24 hours to live.(WAVE)
By Shellie Sylvestri and Faith King
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 7:08 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man in Louisville overcame a devastating diagnosis. 34-year-old Andy Smith was hospitalized with COVID-19 and his family was told he only had 24 hours to live.

His COVID journey began on Aug. 9, the day he was exposed to the virus.

“I was over at my parent’s house swimming in the pool, there were probably a group of 15 just family,” Smith told WAVE 3 News. “I felt pretty comfortable because all of us were wearing our masks, none of us were showing symptoms.”

Three days after his comfortable family gathering, Smith began showing symptoms of the coronavirus.

“I started feeling a little achy. I had been working from home,” Smith explained. “I told my wife I felt achy, a little feverish, so immediately at that point I thought I need to go ahead and get a COVID test.”

Smith went through a drive-thru testing site. He said his first test was negative, but as his symptoms began to worsen, he decided to go to the emergency room where they found pneumonia in his lungs.

“They kind of reassured me that everything is still pretty good, they’re just going to admit me for precautionary reasons,” Smith added. “I would be there a day or two get me some steroids and send me home.”

In the hospital, Smith’s journey took a turn for the worse. His lungs began to collapse and his declining health led to intubation.

“That’s when they started talking to my wife about end-of-life decisions,” Smith explained.

His wife Megan described what went through her mind when she found out that her husband only had one day left to live.

“Getting the call that Saturday morning that he had 24 hours to live, that was pretty bad,” she said, “and here I am crying again, but he’s strong. He’s a fighter, and I didn’t believe his journey was over yet.”

Smith said his doctors discussed with his wife the option of extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO), a machine used to give the lungs and heart time to rest. However, he had to be transferred to UofL Health-Jewish Hospital.

He said he was able to overcome the near-death experience under the care of Dr. Victor van Berkel, UofL Hospital’s chief of thoracic surgery, after he was transferred.

“We end up putting a couple of big cannulas in someone’s veins, drawing blood out of their body, oxygenating the blood with a machine and then giving the blood back to them oxygenated,” Berkel explained to WAVE 3 News.

By Shellie Sylvestri and Faith King | December 17, 2020 at 10:55 PM EST - Updated December 18 at 12:59 AM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man in Louisville overcame a devastating diagnosis. 34-year-old Andy Smith was hospitalized with COVID-19 and his family was told he only had 24 hours to live.

His COVID journey began on Aug. 9, the day he was exposed to the virus.

“I was over at my parent’s house swimming in the pool, there were probably a group of 15 just family,” Smith told WAVE 3 News. “I felt pretty comfortable because all of us were wearing our masks, none of us were showing symptoms.”

Three days after his comfortable family gathering, Smith began showing symptoms of the coronavirus.

“I started feeling a little achy. I had been working from home,” Smith explained. “I told my wife I felt achy, a little feverish, so immediately at that point I thought I need to go ahead and get a COVID test.”

Smith went through a drive-thru testing site. He said his first test was negative, but as his symptoms began to worsen, he decided to go to the emergency room where they found pneumonia in his lungs.

“They kind of reassured me that everything is still pretty good, they’re just going to admit me for precautionary reasons,” Smith added. “I would be there a day or two get me some steroids and send me home.”

In the hospital, Smith’s journey took a turn for the worse. His lungs began to collapse and his declining health led to intubation.

“That’s when they started talking to my wife about end-of-life decisions,” Smith explained.

His wife Megan described what went through her mind when she found out that her husband only had one day left to live.

“Getting the call that Saturday morning that he had 24 hours to live, that was pretty bad,” she said, “and here I am crying again, but he’s strong. He’s a fighter, and I didn’t believe his journey was over yet.”

Smith said his doctors discussed with his wife the option of extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO), a machine used to give the lungs and heart time to rest. However, he had to be transferred to UofL Health-Jewish Hospital.

He said he was able to overcome the near-death experience under the care of Dr. Victor van Berkel, UofL Hospital’s chief of thoracic surgery, after he was transferred.

“We end up putting a couple of big cannulas in someone’s veins, drawing blood out of their body, oxygenating the blood with a machine and then giving the blood back to them oxygenated,” Berkel explained to WAVE 3 News.

Smith said his doctors initially feared he would need to stay on the ECMO machine for four weeks, but after just five days, he was off the treatment.

With the exception of being short of breath at times, Smith told WAVE 3 News he now feels healthy.

Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The accident happened at around 9:30 a.m. Thursday on State Highway 21,
Fiery crash involving FedEx truck on Central Texas highway leaves one dead
OSHA will investigate after a worker at a local company died in a forklift accident.
OSHA will investigate after worker at local company dies in forklift accident
Aramis Mora, 17, died after a truck plowed into her family's home.
Texas girl, 17, dies after truck plows into home while she was taking online class
Packages containing 2.5 pounds of fentanyl, 23.59 pounds of brown heroin, 61 pounds of black...
CBP officers in Texas nab woman, 64, with more than $2 million in drugs
Students at Waco High School will finish the fall semester Friday at home. (File)
Another local high school suspends on-campus instruction

Latest News

Vice President Mike Pence receives a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine shot at the Eisenhower...
Pence, wife Karen, get COVID-19 vaccine injections
Prisons have been coronavirus hot spots.
1 in 5 prisoners in the US has had COVID-19, 1,700 have died
FILE - In this Dec. 14, 2020, file photo, Sandra Lindsay, left, a nurse at Long Island Jewish...
US experts debate: Who should be next in line for vaccine?
FILE - In this Jan. 3, 2017 file photo, Michael Regan listens as North Carolina Gov. Roy...
Biden picks Regan for EPA nominee, Haaland for interior head