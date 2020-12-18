Advertisement

Dental records will be used to identify victim of fiery Central Texas crash

The accident happened at around 9:30 a.m. Thursday on State Highway 21,
The accident happened at around 9:30 a.m. Thursday on State Highway 21,(KBTX)
By Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 11:57 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALDWELL, Texas (KWTX) - Dental records will be used to identify the victim of a fiery Texas crash Thursday involving a Kia passenger car and a FedEX truck on State Highway 21 near the Brazos River in Burleson County.

The Kia veered into oncoming traffic after a tire blowout, state troopers said.

Flames engulfed the car after it collided with the FedEx truck near FM 50.

The Kia’s driver died.

The driver of the FedEx truck was taken to St. Joseph Hospital in Bryan with what trooper said were non-life-threatening injuries.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

OSHA will investigate after a worker at a local company died in a forklift accident.
OSHA will investigate after worker at local company dies in forklift accident
Aramis Mora, 17, died after a truck plowed into her family's home.
Texas girl, 17, dies after truck plows into home while she was taking online class
Students at Waco High School will finish the fall semester Friday at home. (File)
Another local high school suspends on-campus instruction
Packages containing 2.5 pounds of fentanyl, 23.59 pounds of brown heroin, 61 pounds of black...
CBP officers in Texas nab woman, 64, with more than $2 million in drugs

Latest News

Plano-based J.C. Penney will close its store in the Temple Mall in the spring as part of a...
JC Penney to close local store in the spring
Midland police say that a woman shot and killed a man who she found breaking into her vehicle.
Police: Texas woman shot man she found inside her vehicle
Trapp George, 58, was last seen on Nov. 23.
Police ask for help in search for missing Central Texas man
Police were looking for a robber Friday after a holdup at a Temple grocery store. (Photo by Sam...
Armed man robs local store, escapes with about $4,000
Smoke in the air in parts of Central Texas Friday is from controlled burns on Fort Hood.
Smoke in the air in parts of Central Texas is from controlled burns