Dental records will be used to identify victim of fiery Central Texas crash

CALDWELL, Texas (KWTX) - Dental records will be used to identify the victim of a fiery Texas crash Thursday involving a Kia passenger car and a FedEX truck on State Highway 21 near the Brazos River in Burleson County.

The Kia veered into oncoming traffic after a tire blowout, state troopers said.

Flames engulfed the car after it collided with the FedEx truck near FM 50.

The Kia’s driver died.

The driver of the FedEx truck was taken to St. Joseph Hospital in Bryan with what trooper said were non-life-threatening injuries.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.