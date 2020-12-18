Advertisement

DPS: One person killed, nine people injured in fiery crash on I-20

Interstate 20 at exit 158 near Stanton closed for investigation
Courtesy: Shelby McDaniel
Courtesy: Shelby McDaniel(Courtesy: Shelby McDaniel)
By Gianni Windahl
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 10:41 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARTIN COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - UPDATE: New details have been released on Wednesday night’s fiery crash.

The victim of the crash has been identified as Jose Saenz, 37, of Odessa.

According to DPS, a total of nine people were injured in the crash including a four-year-old boy and his eight-year-old sister.

A preliminary investigation of the crash revealed that an 18-wheeler, driven by Saenz, failed to control its speed and caused a chain reaction of collisions on the interstate.

The crash investigation is ongoing.

One person was killed and two others were hurt in a major crash east of Stanton on Wednesday night.

According to TxDOT, the crash happened on I-20 just outside of the city and shut down lanes of traffic for several hours.

The crash involved a total of four vehicles including two 18-wheelers, a box van and a passenger vehicle.

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office says that one person was killed in the crash and that two people were airlifted to the hospital with unknown injuries.

The victim has not been identified at this time.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The accident happened at around 9:30 a.m. Thursday on State Highway 21,
Dental records will be used to identify victim of fiery Central Texas crash
OSHA will investigate after a worker at a local company died in a forklift accident.
OSHA will investigate after worker at local company dies in forklift accident
Aramis Mora, 17, died after a truck plowed into her family's home.
Texas girl, 17, dies after truck plows into home while she was taking online class
Students at Waco High School will finish the fall semester Friday at home. (File)
Another local high school suspends on-campus instruction
Packages containing 2.5 pounds of fentanyl, 23.59 pounds of brown heroin, 61 pounds of black...
CBP officers in Texas nab woman, 64, with more than $2 million in drugs

Latest News

File Photo
H-E-B now accepting SNAP EBT payments for home delivery and curbside pickup
Bryan Johnson, 33, died in the Nov. 4 shooting. (File)
Suspect charged in shooting outside of local store that left man, 33, dead
Plano-based J.C. Penney will close its store in the Temple Mall in the spring as part of a...
JC Penney to close local store in the spring
Midland police say that a woman shot and killed a man who she found breaking into her vehicle.
Police: Texas woman shot man she found inside her vehicle early Friday
Trapp George, 58, was last seen on Nov. 23.
Police ask for help in search for missing Central Texas man