DPS: One person killed, nine people injured in fiery crash on I-20

MARTIN COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - UPDATE: New details have been released on Wednesday night’s fiery crash.

The victim of the crash has been identified as Jose Saenz, 37, of Odessa.

According to DPS, a total of nine people were injured in the crash including a four-year-old boy and his eight-year-old sister.

A preliminary investigation of the crash revealed that an 18-wheeler, driven by Saenz, failed to control its speed and caused a chain reaction of collisions on the interstate.

The crash investigation is ongoing.

One person was killed and two others were hurt in a major crash east of Stanton on Wednesday night.

According to TxDOT, the crash happened on I-20 just outside of the city and shut down lanes of traffic for several hours.

The crash involved a total of four vehicles including two 18-wheelers, a box van and a passenger vehicle.

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office says that one person was killed in the crash and that two people were airlifted to the hospital with unknown injuries.

The victim has not been identified at this time.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.