Fort Hood: Mentorship program aims to help female soldiers

Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 9:37 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
FORT HOOD, Texas (KWTX) - Young female soldiers at Fort Hood participated in a mentorship program on Thursday. The program was put on by the Second Armored Brigade Combat Team as part of the army’s Operation People First Initiative.

The initiative was announced Dec. 8 after an independent review board released a report asserting that Fort Hood has been negligent in handling sexual assault and harassment and other issues.

Fort Hood leadership dedicated this week as being People First Action Week. For one of the events of the week, young female soldiers were gathered into an auditorium with more senior service women speaking to them in hopes of forming mentorships.

“Let’s say there’s a questionable situation that they’re in they can call their mentor and be like ‘I don’t really want to reach out to my people. What is your suggestion?’ It’s like phone a friend,” said Wendy Michelle Talton, one of the mentors and the organizer of the event.

After speeches by the unit commander, Colonel Ian C. Palmer and others, the group split up into smaller groups led by senior service women where they participated in conversations about a wide variety of topics, such as pregnancy discrimination, parenting, and sexual harassment.

Some younger soldiers participating in the discussion said they need events like this make them feel equipped to handle the challenges of life as a female soldier.

“It’s more about empowering the females and the more empowered we are the more comfortable we feel to speak up and the will get reported,” said Specialist Arushi Arya, a young female soldier in the First Calvary Division.

“their female soldier experience is different than a male soldier experience. So, we felt it was important to reach out to our female soldiers especially the younger ones and offer them some experience with our senior female officers.”

Following the discussions, the young soldiers had the opportunity to select a mentor from the group of service women. Unit leaders said they hope this provides an extra support system for the soldiers.

