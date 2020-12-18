Foster siblings search for ‘family tree’ this Christmas

WACO, Texas (KWTX) -Beatriz and Juan are siblings in the foster care system, looking for a permanent home.

So it’s no surprise when asked what she wanted for Christmas, Beatriz would take a long pause and respond, “a family.”

The idea is to keep the brother and sister duo together; something Beatriz would welcome.

“My favorite thing to do is play with my brother,” said the 11-year old, through a huge smile.

“Her (Beatriz) and I were just talking earlier about how she is never an unhappy,” noted CPS Adoption Case Worker Sarah Camburn.

Juan isn’t quite as chatty, but his grades do most of the talking for him.

“Juan is so smart - he loves school, he really excels there and he’s never gotten anything but A’s,” said Camburn about the 12-year old.

Juan loves video games and says he wants to end up with a father who works but can also spend time with him.

The hope is to get these two adopted soon, so next year they’re under the same Christmas tree as they get started on a new, loving, family tree.

If you have any interest in adopting Juan or Beatriz or getting involved in fostering or adopting, contact CPS at (254) 756-5571.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.