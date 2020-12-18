H-E-B now accepting SNAP EBT payments for home delivery and curbside pickup

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Texas based grocer H-E-B is now accepting SNAP EBT payments for curbside and home delivery orders directly on the My H-E-B mobile app and at on its website.

In order to use the service, customers must create an account on the My H-E-B app or heb.com.

During sign up, you will enter your SNAP EBT and other payment info.

When registration is complete, customers can place an order and simply choose SNAP EBT during check out. You will be required to enter their pin number.

A credit, debit or gift card will still need to be used to pay for items and fees that are not eligible for SNAP EBT transactions.

Customers will also be able to look up their SNAP EBT card balance in the My H-E-B app and heb.com website.

Customers can use the filter function to see only SNAP eligible items when doing a product search. Additionally, once shopping is complete, the customer’s cart will let them know which items are SNAP eligible and those that are not. This offering continues H-E-B’s expansion of this SNAP EBT service, which it rolled out as a pilot to select locations in late May.

“This has been one of the most important initiatives that our team has worked on and we are excited to be able to offer this convenience and service to all of our customers,” said Esther Castelo, Vice President, H-E-B Digital Commerce Operations.

H-E-B Curbside and Home Delivery allow customers to shop and pay for their orders online at heb.com or on the My H-E-B mobile app, giving them the option to pick up at the store or have them delivered to their home.

