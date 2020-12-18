Advertisement

JC Penney to close local store in the spring

Plano-based J.C. Penney will close its store in the Temple Mall in the spring as part of a...
Plano-based J.C. Penney will close its store in the Temple Mall in the spring as part of a major corporate restructuring effort. (AP/file)(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
By Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 12:05 PM CST
PLANO, Texas (KWTX) – Plano-based J.C. Penney will close its store in the Temple Mall in the spring as part of a major corporate restructuring effort.

The 118-year-old retailer has already closed 150 stores since filing for bankruptcy in May with nearly $5 billion in debit and will close 15 more by the end of March, officials confirmed Thursday to USA Today.

“These stores will begin liquidation sales later this month and will close to the public in mid to late March,” the company’s statement to USA Today said.

A federal judge approved a deal to rescue the chain from the bankruptcy proceedings in November.

Reports indicated the deal is expected to save about 60,000 jobs.

The retailer’s stores at the Richland Mall in Waco and the Killeen Mall remain open.

