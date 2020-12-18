KD Manitou to shutter local plant, 150 workers to be laid off or transferred

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - KD Manitou’s more than 50-year-old Waco production facility will be closed by the end of March, and the plant’s 150 employees will either be laid off or transferred to another facility.

KD Manitou plans to consolidate most of its North American operations in South Dakota and will shift the production of articulated wheeled loaders from Waco to a facility in Yankton, S.D., and production of the forklifts made here to Beaupréau, France, a company press release says.

“Rationalization of our U.S. footprint and a streamlined operation will allow the group to boost its performances to always maintain innovation and service to US customers for the future. Strengthening the Manitou position in the US remains our key market strategy target,” said Alexandre Caharel, vice president of the compact and articulated loaders production unit.

“Our priority now is to assist our 148 employees based in Waco with job searches, including providing resume assistance and connecting employees to resources offered by the Texas Workforce Commission,” he said.

Manitou began building lift trucks in 1953 and in 1966 opened a facility, the first in the U.S., in Waco, which has operated since then.

KD Manufacturing was founded in 1946 in Cleburne and moved to Waco in 1966 after fire destroyed its original facility.

Manitou began working with KD in 1980, acquired a 51% stake in the business in 1981 and purchased the rest of the company in 1981, becoming KD Manitou.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.